The Kill pips Expert Advisor is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs. Has protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced settings of trailing and trading time intervals allow the EA to work correctly on a computer and VPS. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, and spread changes. Automatically adjusts trailing taking into account the commission and current volatility, selects volatility channels to determine entry signals, calculates the reliability of determining input signals, maintains and protects open orders, can work with any deposit size.

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FOR GRID SYSTEM >> The Immortal Tree system EA << Use low deposit min $200

Designed for trading ROLL OVER TIME PLS USE >>

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Designed for trading for

Scalping Evening time to Roll over time (17.00-03.00) >>

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Now if you buy i will gift for you GBPUSD EA





The Kill pips EA not trade everyday'' Scalping solution Low risk The EA does not use martingale or grid. No scam Never fired account Recovery EA The EA does not use martingale or grid. No scam Never fired account Recovery EA Join Our Public >>> The Kill Pips Group <<<





Live Signals :

*** Live Signal ** >>> Live 1 <<<

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backtest results:

- Profit factor: Very High rating

- More information: see screenshots below. We don't fake, scam or manipulate backtest, Swear to God!!!

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QUICK SETUP : Currency pair: EURUSD No need settings file

Timeframe : M1

Recommend Settings: Default settings for EURUSD M5



Recommend : Start Min Deposit = 100 - 150 USD AND ECN AND RAW SPREAD ACCOUNT Recommend

Recommend : Broker : Icmarkets





*** USE ON VPS PING < 10 MS

OPTIONS





TakeProfit – fixed profit level

– fixed profit level StopLoss – fixed loss level Smart StopLoss = 0 ( default set)

– fixed loss level Smart TrailingStart – trailing start level

– trailing start level TrailingStop – trailing distance TrailingStop = 0 Automatic Calculate Profit

– trailing distance Calculate Profit TrailingStep – trailing step

– trailing step TrailingStopCorrector – regulator of trailing change relative to the current volatility, with a value of 0 it is not used

– regulator of trailing change relative to the current volatility, with a value of 0 it is not used FixedLot – lot size when MM is off

– lot size when MM is off Use_AutoMM – enable automatic calculation of traded lots

– enable automatic calculation of traded lots AutoMM – percentage of AutoMM calculation

– percentage of AutoMM calculation Max_Spread – maximum allowable spread size

– maximum allowable spread size Slippage – maximum slippage in points

– maximum slippage in points Magic – an identifier for collaboration with other experts

– an identifier for collaboration with other experts Open_Comment – comment to trades





After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.

Note: Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future. I always recommend to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses. This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!



