Fearsome Trend

ABSOLUTELY DO NOT REPAINT, 100% GUARANTEED!!

With this indicator you will be able to identify the trend of the financial pairs in which it is loaded. By means of a graph of arrows that definitely do NOT repaint, this indicator shows you where the current trend is going.

It also has the plus that you can view the trend in the different time periods (as you can see in the screenshots) in a top bar where you can see the different time periods in green (bullish) or red (bearish) depending on the case. Thanks to this, you can strengthen your strategy when you see that a long trend is coming or, otherwise, wait until the conditions you expect are met.

This indicator has the following parameters:

->LICENCE<-

- License (text). License number for use of the Fearsome indicator. This number will be provided when the purchase is made.

->ALERTS<-
- ON (true/false). Activate alerts
- ON CURRENT (true/false). Default alerts
- MESSAGE (true/false). Activate message.
- NOTIFICATION (true/false). activate notification
- SOUND (true/false). Activate sound.

->ARROWS<-
-SHOW(true/false). Show arrows.
- SIZE (num). Arrows size.


Note: For efficiency reasons, this indicator is always updated every start of a minute.
More from author
Octo Tack
Rafael Vega Ruiz
Indicators
OCTO TACK TREND INDICATOR Summary/Description: Trend indicator showing signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried. No repainting in any way, guaranteed It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots) You just have to wait for the alert to indicate it and earn pip Are you tired of indicators that never work? Here we have the solution, try the free version and if you want to have more signals
FREE
Octo Tack Pro
Rafael Vega Ruiz
Indicators
OCTO TACK TREND PRO INDICATOR Summary/Description: Trend indicator Shows signals that tell you the current market trend Shows different signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried. It does not repaint in any way, once a signal has been captured, it remains there until it is finalized. It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots) Just be attentive and wait for the alert to tell you when a ne
