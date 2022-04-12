Fearsome Trend

ABSOLUTELY DO NOT REPAINT, 100% GUARANTEED!!



With this indicator you will be able to identify the trend of the financial pairs in which it is loaded. By means of a graph of arrows that definitely do NOT repaint, this indicator shows you where the current trend is going.



It also has the plus that you can view the trend in the different time periods (as you can see in the screenshots) in a top bar where you can see the different time periods in green (bullish) or red (bearish) depending on the case. Thanks to this, you can strengthen your strategy when you see that a long trend is coming or, otherwise, wait until the conditions you expect are met.



This indicator has the following parameters:



->LICENCE<-



- License (text). License number for use of the Fearsome indicator. This number will be provided when the purchase is made.



->ALERTS<-

- ON (true/false). Activate alerts

- ON CURRENT (true/false). Default alerts

- MESSAGE (true/false). Activate message.

- NOTIFICATION (true/false). activate notification

- SOUND (true/false). Activate sound.



->ARROWS<-

-SHOW(true/false). Show arrows.

- SIZE (num). Arrows size.





Note: For efficiency reasons, this indicator is always updated every start of a minute.

