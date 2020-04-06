EA NN814 ZBasic
- Experts
- ihsan nur hidayat
- Version: 1.45
- Activations: 5
This EA has a semi hedging character to minimize the risk of long floating.
open trade parameters based on a special zone of my style of resistance support.
The minimum resistance to use this EA is 10000 points with an average yield of 5% to 7% per month.
If this EA is floating, it will look for a long moment for hedging floating recovery.
please keep yourself from anything products, everything have a risk.