IQ Class Scalper GOLD

Info:
  • Working symbol XAUUSD
  • Working Timeframe: M1
  • Min deposit: $100 
  • Min leverage 1:20 

Features:

  • No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used
  • stop loss is so tight and take profit maximal with long pips with trailing stop, if trailing stop not ready yet will close profit by timer
  • Not very sensitive to broker conditions, but the lower spread in gold, the better 
  • Easy to install 
  • FIFO compatible
  • FTMO suitable 

Settings:

  • Lot step - Automatic lot calculation volume and can fixed lot set
  • Balance step -  Automatic lot calculation step
  • Slippage in points - slippage control
  • Time to Start Hour - Start hour to open trades
  • Time to Finish Hour - End hour to open trades
  • Magic - Magic number
  • Max Spread -Spread filter
  • Take-Profit - Take Profit in points and trailing stop
  • Stop-Loss - Stop Loss in points
  • Trailing On Off - Trailing stop on/off
  • Trailing Distance - Distance to start trailing order
  • Use Breakeven -  Breakeven on/off
  • BE activity - points to activate 
  • BE points - points to close position 
  • Use News Filter - News filter on/off
Risk Warning:
  • Before you buy this EA please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
  • The back-tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
  • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but is tight and recovered by long order with trailing stop on during reach target.



I am so ready and willing 24 hours to help those of you who are my customers.

from installation to proper setting.

thank you for being part of my service...

contact me with direct message or my  social media



































































