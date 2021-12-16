Funny Candlestick MTF MT4

This indicator builds a projection of the higher timeframe on the current timeframe. Visualization in the form of candles. Helps to better understand the processes within the market and its scale. Makes it easier to find candlestick patterns. It is possible to enable several indicators with different parameters and see many timeframes at the same time. In the settings, you can change the color of the candles in each direction and their thickness.

Important!

If the indicator does not draw anything, then either the timeframe parameter is selected incorrectly (it must be greater than the current one) or your terminal does not have the history of the selected timeframe.

To load it, just open a chart with this timeframe and make sure that everything is loaded in the required volume.



