Trend Channel Alert MT4

The price channel is a trader's main tool for analyzing the current market situation. With its help, you can successfully predict the future price behavior, but the main factor in making a profit is timely decisions. This is often a problem, because it is simply impossible to constantly look at the monitor.





This indicator builds and updates automatically two trend channels with different periods (fast and slow). The trend is determined using linear regression. It is also possible to use 1 custom channel, which you can build yourself.





The indicator divides the channel into percentage zones. You can specify the area you are interested in as a percentage. When the price reaches this zone, you will receive a notification.





An interesting feature of this indicator is the receipt of a divergence signal - this is when the price is in opposite channel zones with different periods. This is a strong signal.





The "shift" parameter defines a small forward when building a channel.





The following types of notifications are available: email, push notification, Alert, as well as playing any sound of your choice in wav format.



