MT 5 Special Gap Robot
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Welcome to the MT 5 Special Gap Robot
As you know, there are many types of Gaps in the Market. Not just over the weekend.
Therefore i have created one which works on all Time Frames and all pairs.
Features:
- Magic Number
- Spread Filter
- Take Profit
- Stop Loss
- Bar Shift
- Exit at opposite Signal
- Gap ( yes no Size)
- Filter (adjustable)
- Trailing
- Martingale
and many more.
Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7.