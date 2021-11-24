Welcome to the MT 5 Special Gap Robot

As you know, there are many types of Gaps in the Market. Not just over the weekend.

Therefore i have created one which works on all Time Frames and all pairs.

Features:

- Magic Number

- Spread Filter

- Take Profit

- Stop Loss

- Bar Shift

- Exit at opposite Signal

- Gap ( yes no Size)

- Filter (adjustable)

- Trailing

- Martingale

and many more.

Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7.



