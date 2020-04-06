PipBandit Quantum Gold Scalper

This EA is specifically built to trade XAUUSD with precision and confidence. It ensures that trades are entered with highest probability and has awesome risk management tools in place. Give it a test, it is a one of a kind in the market.

For the 1 minute XAUUSD chart, pre-set for 1 minute time frame.

Please message me for any assistance.

Recommendations and requirements;

Currency pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1 or M5

Minimum deposit : $50



Recommended initial deposit: $100

Account type: Any account type of your choosing

Brokers: Any broker that offers tight or low spreads, I recommend Deriv, Avarade and Exness.

Leverage - 1:500 recommended



