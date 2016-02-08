Modernization of the popular Equity indicator. The author of the original version: Igor Korepin.

The necessity of the modernization is that the original indicator does not always work correctly with some instruments. For example, some brokers use the tickers with suffixes, prefixes. Also some CFD contracts and futures were considered incorrectly. This version uses a new function of contract value evaluation, which allows to work with any instrument. It retains the original concept and ideology of the indicator.

With the default settings the indicator displays two lines: the line of the balance sheet and the line of the equity. Additionally, it is possible to display the level of the used margin (as a histogram) and free equity (additional line) throughout the trading history, which allows to assess the aggressiveness of trade. The trading statistics (can be displayed in any corner of the chart): yields for month, year or the entire period of trading, the maximum drawdown (absolute and percentage), and also the calculation of the profit factor and the recovery factor.

Only_Trade — take into account only the trade operations, excluding the balance ones (replenishment, withdrawal, correction)

— take into account only the trade operations, excluding the balance ones (replenishment, withdrawal, correction) Only_Magics — take into account only the orders with the specified magic numbers (enumeration with any delimiter)

— take into account only the orders with the specified magic numbers (enumeration with any delimiter) Only_Symbols — take into account only the orders with the specified ticker (enumeration with any delimiter)

— take into account only the orders with the specified ticker (enumeration with any delimiter) Only_Comment — take into account only the orders with the specified substring in the comment field

— take into account only the orders with the specified substring in the comment field Only_Current — take into account only the orders on the current symbol of the chart

— take into account only the orders on the current symbol of the chart Only_Buys — take into account only the buy orders

— take into account only the buy orders Only_Sells — take into account only the sell orders

— take into account only the sell orders Show_Balance — display balance line

— display balance line Show_Margin — display used margin histogram

— display used margin histogram Show_Free — display free equity line

— display free equity line Show_Zero — display zero level line

— display zero level line Show_Info — display statistics (profitability, drawdown, profit factor and recovery factor )

— display statistics (profitability, drawdown, ) Alert_Drawdown — signal level of drawdown percentage (0 - disable monitoring)

— signal level of drawdown percentage (0 - disable monitoring) Max_Drawdown — maximum allowed drawdown level in percent

— maximum allowed drawdown level in percent Current_Day — monitoring of drawdown only for the current day

— monitoring of drawdown only for the current day Begin_Monitoring — drawdown monitoring start time (monitoring period start)

— drawdown monitoring start time (monitoring period start) File_Write — option to write the data to a text file (MQL4\Files folder, file name corresponds to the account number)

— option to write the data to a text file (MQL4\Files folder, file name corresponds to the account number) Draw_Begin — chart plotting start time (orders are not considered before this time)

— chart plotting start time (orders are not considered before this time) Report_Period — profitability calculation period: month/year/total

— profitability calculation period: month/year/total Text_Corner — corner of the screen to display the statistics

— corner of the screen to display the statistics FX_prefix — prefix for currency pairs (required for some brokers)

— prefix for currency pairs (required for some brokers) FX_postfix — suffix for currency pairs (required for some brokers)

Operation features:

At the first start of the indicator the chart may be distorted. This means that the history of symbols is not synchronized for that moment. In this case it is necessary to switch the timeframes "back and forth" several times or download the history forcibly for all symbols by opening the corresponding charts. Chart auto-update when switching accounts is implemented in the new version of the indicator.

For the correct operation of the indicator, the trade history in the "History Center" must be fully downloaded.



