Smart Pullback System

Offer

Special price for short term: $30,00

Concept

This EA is a professional trading system based on pullbacks and trend-following multicurrency that uses principles of volatility and support/resistance levels. 


Monitoring:

          https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/913370


Advantages:

  • It is not a curve fitting, not a tester grail (like most scalpers) and not a system on overoptimized parameters of indicators. The systems are based on fundumental principles which work on many popular instruments;
  • "Trend is your friend" - the system trades only in the direction of trends;
  • Proved by time, only the best strategies chosen from the pool of many others;
  • Pure Price Action. No indicators used;
  • One Chart Multicurrency; and
  • Completely preconfigured. You don't need to change anything.


Installation:

  • Just drag'n'drop "Smart Pullback System" on any M15 chart;
  • Choose the symbols you will trade, or keep the default symbols;
  • Recommended minimum balance is $500 per trading symbol; and
  • Talk to me on MQL5 chat to clear any doubts.


Settings:

  • Trading Pairs - write here the pairs you want to trade;
  • AutoLot: USD_per_Microlot - If zero, your starting lot will be defined by the next option. If higher than zero, will determine the equity need to start with 0.01 lot. Example: if this option = 1000 and your equity is $3000,00 it will start trading with 0.03 lots.
  • Fixed Lot if AutoLot = 0 - self explanatory.
  • Lot Multiplier - it will increase the lot after some DD. If you do not like this, just set Lot Multiplier = 1.


Trade safe! 

Forex is not about getting rich overnight.


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