Technical Forex EA

https://t.me/Fxmind

Whatsapp +639485758802


#EA #TECHNICAL  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can actually outsmart a market by placing BUY and SELL orders POWERED BY Technical tools based ALGORITHM It uses an advanced technology called Wave , Accumulation and Distribution TRADING STRATEGY. This robot is designed for beginners yet expert traders: All Parameters are optimized for Any currency pairs. LESS RISK MORE PROFITS Advantages: This EA can work in LONDON,ASIAN and NY SESSIONS : it can run in news and even take advantage of them It work 24/5: no need to turn off the EA, as it can operates days and nights. Recommendations: start balance is 100$ and above on an ECN,MICRO,STANDARD account and you would be completely fine..

Forex trading  is VERY RISKY. That is, unless you really know what you are doing.

Actually, knowing how to do it is not enough. You should be able to understand the way the market behaves for you to be able to predict it accurately.

Here is an article  that might help answer your question:

YOU NEED PROPER RISK CONTROL WHEN FOREX TRADING

Proper risk management can be the difference between a 20+ year long-term career, and losing your capital in less than 12 months. Risk management when trading really comes down to the temptations of the field, and its association with the risk of complete loss.


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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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