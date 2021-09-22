Engulfing Candle With Bollingerbands

YOU ARE PUCHASING A FOREX INDICATOR THAT WAS CUSTOM BUILT IN 2021

THIS INDICATOR WILL HELP YOU FIND PRECISE ENTRIES FOR TRADES.

SO HOW DOES IT WORK?

1) It looks for engulfing candlestick pattern.  (It can tell if there is a bullish or bearish engulfing pattern which is a typically a reversal signal)

2) It will also look to see if price is near a short term extreme by using Bollinger Bands.

3) It combines the engulfing candle stick pattern along with Bollinger Bands to give signal

4) If price has touched the Bollinger Band from the previous candle close and the current candle is an engulfing candle then it will send you the ALERT 

SEE PICTURES OF WHAT AN ENGULFING CANDLE IS ALONG WITH EXAMPLES OF ENTRIES.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Outside Bollinger Bands Open Close Alert
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Indicator will send alerts when price has opened and closed outside bollinger bands. THIS INDICATOR SCANS EVERY PAIR ON SIDE OF MARKET WATCH SO YOU DON'T MISS A TRADE! Indicator has pop up alert for all currency pairs in your watch list.  It is set up to notify you if price is outside of M15, H1, H4 automatically.  This is great for seeing if market is a critical levels and at a possible reversal point. 
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EA enters trades based on CALCULATED PRICE ACTION.  If INSIDE BARS or ENGULFING CANDLES are formed then it will calculate if RISK to REWARD is great enough to enter trade. Once trades are placed then one trade will target 1:1 and another will target 2:1. Once first trades take profit is hit then it will move second trade to breakeven.   EA works on any currency pair on 1 HR, 4 HR, and DAILY time frames.   For maximum profitability its best to know how EA works.  Some losses ONLY OCCUR because
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