Engulfing Candle With Bollingerbands

YOU ARE PUCHASING A FOREX INDICATOR THAT WAS CUSTOM BUILT IN 2021

THIS INDICATOR WILL HELP YOU FIND PRECISE ENTRIES FOR TRADES.

SO HOW DOES IT WORK?

1) It looks for engulfing candlestick pattern. (It can tell if there is a bullish or bearish engulfing pattern which is a typically a reversal signal)

2) It will also look to see if price is near a short term extreme by using Bollinger Bands.

3) It combines the engulfing candle stick pattern along with Bollinger Bands to give signal

4) If price has touched the Bollinger Band from the previous candle close and the current candle is an engulfing candle then it will send you the ALERT

SEE PICTURES OF WHAT AN ENGULFING CANDLE IS ALONG WITH EXAMPLES OF ENTRIES.



