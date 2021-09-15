Bollinger Bands Breakout by FX Baba

ZBREAKOUT is a Bollinger Bands Breakout system created by FXBABATRADING. It aims to enter trades when price breakouts, during a time of increasing volatility, after a period of solid consolidation in a trending cycle.

Most Bollinger Band breakout system fail because trades are entered when brice breaks out without taking into consideration whether or not volatility was rising to support the breakout, whether trading volume was there to support the continuation of the move and whether a solid trend was in place to support the direction in which the breakout happened.

My goal with this complex algorithm is to provide a solid breakout system that takes all those nuances into consideration.

It is best to run it on a 30 minute timeframe and with heavily traded currency pairs, such as EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, EURGBP, CADJPY, NZDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. It also works well for metals such as XAUUSD & XAGUSD as well as for Bitcoin

It is best not to change any of the parameters. Stop Loss is set at 1.5x Daily ATR. Target is split the following way: Exit 50% at 1x Daily ATR. Exit 50% of the remainder at 2x Daily ATR. Trail stop the remainder 25% at 1 x Standard Deviation from price

Email me at fxbaba108@gmail.com if you have questions