Bollinger Bands Breakout by FX Baba

ZBREAKOUT is a Bollinger Bands Breakout system created by FXBABATRADING. It aims to enter trades when price breakouts, during a time of increasing volatility, after a period of solid consolidation in a trending cycle.

Most Bollinger Band breakout system fail because trades are entered when brice breaks out without taking into consideration whether or not volatility was rising to support the breakout, whether trading volume was there to support the continuation of the move and whether a solid trend was in place to support the direction in which the breakout happened.

My goal with this complex algorithm is to provide a solid breakout system that takes all those nuances into consideration.

It is best to run it on a 30 minute timeframe and with heavily traded currency pairs, such as EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, EURGBP, CADJPY, NZDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. It also works well for metals such as XAUUSD & XAGUSD as well as for Bitcoin

It is best not to change any of the parameters. Stop Loss is set at 1.5x Daily ATR. Target is split the following way: Exit 50% at 1x Daily ATR. Exit 50% of the remainder at 2x Daily ATR. Trail stop the remainder 25% at 1 x Standard Deviation from price

Email me at fxbaba108@gmail.com if you have questions

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Ricardo Dacosta
5 (2)
Indicators
******** 5 INDICATORS IN 1 ***********  In statistics, the Zscore tells us the number of standard deviations by which the value of a raw score is above or below the mean value of what is being observed or measured. In trading the Zscore tells us the number of standard deviations by which the value of price is above or below a moving average of choice. For example a Zscore of 1.5 in a period of 20 tells us the closing price is currently 1.5 x standard deviations above the 20 period Moving Average
All moving average type crossover with vol filter
Ricardo Dacosta
Experts
Our Moving Average Crossover EA offers a unique and complete 100% automated trading solution with over 34 different types of Moving Average calculations to choose from! Yes, that right 34! See the list at the bottom of the description! So many great features! Position Sizing & Money Management - Position sizes are either fixed or calculated dynamically based on percentage of Capital available divided by pip count or ATR multiplier. Stop Loss, Target Profit, Trailing Stop & Partial Position Closi
ZScore Dashboard Price and Tick Volume
Ricardo Dacosta
5 (1)
Indicators
We would like to introduce you to our newly developed ZScore Dashboard Indicator for the Metatrader 5 platform. It automatically calculates and updates the ZScore values of Price (Z) and Tick Volume (ZV) as it changes in the particular timeframe chart to which the indicator is applied to. The Dashboard contains 4 columns per each average. Each average has the following columns: ZScore of Price (Z), 3 period SMA of ZScore of Price (ZMA), ZScore of Tick Volume (ZV) and a 3 period SMA of ZScore of
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