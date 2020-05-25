Zscore Indicator Suite

5

******** 5 INDICATORS IN 1 *********** 

In statistics, the Zscore tells us the number of standard deviations by which the value of a raw score is above or below the mean value of what is being observed or measured. In trading the Zscore tells us the number of standard deviations by which the value of price is above or below a moving average of choice. For example a Zscore of 1.5 in a period of 20 tells us the closing price is currently 1.5 x standard deviations above the 20 period Moving Average. 

The ZscoreSuite offers to calculate & illustrate the Zscore not only of Price, but of Moving Averages, Volume, and two custom functions Range (Volatility) and Trend in the form of an Oscillator combined with a moving average of the Zscore which serves as a signal line to better determine entries or exits when these two cross.

The following 5 modes are now available: 

1) 1st ScreenShot ~ Classic (Calculates ZScore of Price), in this mode you can see whether price is above or below the mean average (period of your choice) determined by a + or - value. The value itself represents a Standard Deviation multiplier. In essence it tells you how much Price is currently deviated from such Moving Average.

2) 2nd Screenshot ~ ZAverage (Calculates the ZScore of an Average, instead of price) in this mode you can see whether an Average of your choice (ideally a short period moving average), instead of Price, is above or below the mean average (A slow moving average, period of your choice) determined by a + or - value. The value itself represents a Standard Deviation multiplier. In essence it tells you how much a Short Period Moving Average is currently deviated from the Long Period Moving Average. The idea here was to eliminate noise of price by using an average instead of Price itself. In this mode one can easily identify Moving Average Crossovers since any crossing of the ZERO line signifies a crossing of the averages. 

3) 3rd Screenshot ~ ZDev (Calculates ZScore of Standard Deviation), in this mode you can see whether the actual Standard Deviation is above or below the mean average of the Standard Deviation (period of your choice) determined by a + or - value. The value itself represents a Standard Deviation multiplier. In essence it tells you how much the Standard Deviation is currently deviated from the Average. A low reading of below -1.00 simulates the Bollinger Band Squeeze, a time of price consolidation that is bound to break. Ideally you want to enter trades when the ZDEV is increasing. Strategies where price is trending sideways will benefit when the ZDEV is decreasing as it signifies price entering consolidation mode. 

4) 4th mode ~ ZVolume (Calculates the ZScore of Tick Volume, Volume Delta & Cumulative Volume Delta), this mode serves as a great Volume indicator since it allows you to see clearly spikes in Volume based on a set period of your choice.

5) 5th mode ~ ZTrend Index, this is a custom made function we created to allow a clear identification of a Trend if there is one. On its own, this mode is a great Trend Strength Indicator. 

If the concept of Standard Deviations & ZScore is new to you, I highly recommend you visit my website at fxbabatrading.com where I explain in details these and other concepts related to the use of statistics in trading.

I would like to give credits to: Brian Twomey, FX trader & author, without whom I would be clueless about ZScore & statistics in trading and to Igor Durkin, Master MQL developer, without whom this project would not have been completed.

******************** TRADINGVIEW INDICATOR INCLUDED *********************

NOTE: Those of you who have purchased the indicator. I have managed to port the code to the TRADINGVIEW platform. If you send me an email with proof of purchase to fxbaba108@gmail.com and the email address registered to your tradingview account, I can give you access to the indicator to be used in that platform as well

Reviews 2
Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2022.01.13 19:12 
 

Love this set of indicator, especially the custom made trend indicator provided by Ricardo. ZSCORE is very useful

sudhindra
612
sudhindra 2020.06.02 08:03 
 

This is an excellent tool from FX Baba ( Ricardo Dacosta). It has several options to be tried unlike other normal z score indicators.Z Score is a principle of statistical probability. Understanding this gives a very good edge in Forex market.It will be an important tool in your tool box.Please visit https://www.fxbabatrading.com. He has elegantly explained about z score system over a series of 4 to 5 articles. Good thing is one can contact him and discuss your queries if you have any. Well deserved 5 star without an iota of doubt.

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GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
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Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep
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Indicators
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (11)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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All moving average type crossover with vol filter
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Our Moving Average Crossover EA offers a unique and complete 100% automated trading solution with over 34 different types of Moving Average calculations to choose from! Yes, that right 34! See the list at the bottom of the description! So many great features! Position Sizing & Money Management - Position sizes are either fixed or calculated dynamically based on percentage of Capital available divided by pip count or ATR multiplier. Stop Loss, Target Profit, Trailing Stop & Partial Position Closi
ZScore Dashboard Price and Tick Volume
Ricardo Dacosta
5 (1)
Indicators
We would like to introduce you to our newly developed ZScore Dashboard Indicator for the Metatrader 5 platform. It automatically calculates and updates the ZScore values of Price (Z) and Tick Volume (ZV) as it changes in the particular timeframe chart to which the indicator is applied to. The Dashboard contains 4 columns per each average. Each average has the following columns: ZScore of Price (Z), 3 period SMA of ZScore of Price (ZMA), ZScore of Tick Volume (ZV) and a 3 period SMA of ZScore of
Bollinger Bands Breakout by FX Baba
Ricardo Dacosta
Experts
ZBREAKOUT is a Bollinger Bands Breakout system created by FXBABATRADING. It aims to enter trades when price breakouts, during a time of increasing volatility, after a period of solid consolidation in a trending cycle. Most Bollinger Band breakout system fail because trades are entered when brice breaks out without taking into consideration whether or not volatility was rising to support the breakout, whether trading volume was there to support the continuation of the move and whether a solid tre
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Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2022.01.13 19:12 
 

Love this set of indicator, especially the custom made trend indicator provided by Ricardo. ZSCORE is very useful

sudhindra
612
sudhindra 2020.06.02 08:03 
 

This is an excellent tool from FX Baba ( Ricardo Dacosta). It has several options to be tried unlike other normal z score indicators.Z Score is a principle of statistical probability. Understanding this gives a very good edge in Forex market.It will be an important tool in your tool box.Please visit https://www.fxbabatrading.com. He has elegantly explained about z score system over a series of 4 to 5 articles. Good thing is one can contact him and discuss your queries if you have any. Well deserved 5 star without an iota of doubt.

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