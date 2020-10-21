ZScore Dashboard Price and Tick Volume

We would like to introduce you to our newly developed ZScore Dashboard Indicator for the Metatrader 5 platform. It automatically calculates and updates the ZScore values of Price (Z) and Tick Volume (ZV) as it changes in the particular timeframe chart to which the indicator is applied to.

The Dashboard contains 4 columns per each average. Each average has the following columns: ZScore of Price (Z), 3 period SMA of ZScore of Price (ZMA), ZScore of Tick Volume (ZV) and a 3 period SMA of ZScore of Tick Volume (ZVMA)

The Dashboard is color coded for ease of analysis

Signals It Provides

If a Z or ZV value is above the ZMA value, the ZMA cell will be shown in Blue for bullish

If a Z or ZV value is below the ZMA value, the ZMA cell will be shown in Red for bearish

If a Z or ZV values crosses above 1.96, the Z value cell will be shown in bright Red to indicate its overbought or breakthrough state depending on the position of price in reference to other averages

If a Z or ZV value crosses below -1.96, the Z value cell will be shown in bright Blue to indicate its oversold or breakthrough state depending on the position of price in reference to other averages

If a Z or ZV value crosses above 0, the Z value cell will be shown in Blue to indicate bullish

If a Z or ZV value crosses below 0, the Z Value cell will be shown in Red to indicate bearish

The screenshot included was taken on 10/21/2020 with data from the closing H1 candle at 8am EST.

#AUDCAD was showing a breakout signal on Z10 & Z20. By 9am price had already move up 25 pips!