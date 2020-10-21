ZScore Dashboard Price and Tick Volume
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 2 January 2022
- Activations: 5
We would like to introduce you to our newly developed ZScore Dashboard Indicator for the Metatrader 5 platform. It automatically calculates and updates the ZScore values of Price (Z) and Tick Volume (ZV) as it changes in the particular timeframe chart to which the indicator is applied to.
The Dashboard contains 4 columns per each average. Each average has the following columns: ZScore of Price (Z), 3 period SMA of ZScore of Price (ZMA), ZScore of Tick Volume (ZV) and a 3 period SMA of ZScore of Tick Volume (ZVMA)
The Dashboard is color coded for ease of analysis
Signals It Provides
- If a Z or ZV value is above the ZMA value, the ZMA cell will be shown in Blue for bullish
- If a Z or ZV value is below the ZMA value, the ZMA cell will be shown in Red for bearish
- If a Z or ZV values crosses above 1.96, the Z value cell will be shown in bright Red to indicate its overbought or breakthrough state depending on the position of price in reference to other averages
- If a Z or ZV value crosses below -1.96, the Z value cell will be shown in bright Blue to indicate its oversold or breakthrough state depending on the position of price in reference to other averages
- If a Z or ZV value crosses above 0, the Z value cell will be shown in Blue to indicate bullish
- If a Z or ZV value crosses below 0, the Z Value cell will be shown in Red to indicate bearish
The screenshot included was taken on 10/21/2020 with data from the closing H1 candle at 8am EST.
#AUDCAD was showing a breakout signal on Z10 & Z20. By 9am price had already move up 25 pips!
Very useful DASHBOARD that tells you very quickly where the current price sits, overbought or oversold or breaking out. Thanks Ricardo.