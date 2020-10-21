ZScore Dashboard Price and Tick Volume

5

We would like to introduce you to our newly developed ZScore Dashboard Indicator for the Metatrader 5 platform. It automatically calculates and updates the ZScore values of Price (Z) and Tick Volume (ZV) as it changes in the particular timeframe chart to which the indicator is applied to.

The Dashboard contains 4 columns per each average. Each average has the following columns: ZScore of Price (Z), 3 period SMA of ZScore of Price (ZMA), ZScore of Tick Volume (ZV) and a 3 period SMA of ZScore of Tick Volume (ZVMA)

The Dashboard is color coded for ease of analysis

Signals It Provides

  • If a Z or ZV value is above the ZMA value, the ZMA cell will be shown in Blue for bullish
  • If a Z or ZV value is below the ZMA value, the ZMA cell will be shown in Red for bearish
  • If a Z or ZV values crosses above 1.96, the Z value cell will be shown in bright Red to indicate its overbought or breakthrough state depending on the position of price in reference to other averages
  • If a Z or ZV value crosses below -1.96, the Z value cell will be shown in bright Blue to indicate its oversold or breakthrough state depending on the position of price in reference to other averages
  • If a Z or ZV value crosses above 0, the Z value cell will be shown in Blue to indicate bullish
  • If a Z or ZV value crosses below 0, the Z Value cell will be shown in Red to indicate bearish

The screenshot included was taken on 10/21/2020 with data from the closing H1 candle at 8am EST.

#AUDCAD was showing a breakout signal on Z10 & Z20. By 9am price had already move up 25 pips!

Reviews 1
Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2022.01.13 19:09 
 

Very useful DASHBOARD that tells you very quickly where the current price sits, overbought or oversold or breaking out. Thanks Ricardo.

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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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Zscore Indicator Suite
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******** 5 INDICATORS IN 1 ***********  In statistics, the Zscore tells us the number of standard deviations by which the value of a raw score is above or below the mean value of what is being observed or measured. In trading the Zscore tells us the number of standard deviations by which the value of price is above or below a moving average of choice. For example a Zscore of 1.5 in a period of 20 tells us the closing price is currently 1.5 x standard deviations above the 20 period Moving Average
All moving average type crossover with vol filter
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Our Moving Average Crossover EA offers a unique and complete 100% automated trading solution with over 34 different types of Moving Average calculations to choose from! Yes, that right 34! See the list at the bottom of the description! So many great features! Position Sizing & Money Management - Position sizes are either fixed or calculated dynamically based on percentage of Capital available divided by pip count or ATR multiplier. Stop Loss, Target Profit, Trailing Stop & Partial Position Closi
Bollinger Bands Breakout by FX Baba
Ricardo Dacosta
Experts
ZBREAKOUT is a Bollinger Bands Breakout system created by FXBABATRADING. It aims to enter trades when price breakouts, during a time of increasing volatility, after a period of solid consolidation in a trending cycle. Most Bollinger Band breakout system fail because trades are entered when brice breaks out without taking into consideration whether or not volatility was rising to support the breakout, whether trading volume was there to support the continuation of the move and whether a solid tre
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Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2022.01.13 19:09 
 

Very useful DASHBOARD that tells you very quickly where the current price sits, overbought or oversold or breaking out. Thanks Ricardo.

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