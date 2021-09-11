Daily Levels H and L

5
  • Indicators
  • Mihai Onofrei
    Mihai Onofrei

    Mihai Onofrei

    3.2 (8)
    With an experience of over 10 years in Market Trading I do believe that every trader should have its own arsenal of tools combined to create a personal strategy and experience. I am always in the lookout for new ideas to bring to the market and develop them into indicators and utilities.
    4 products 3 topics 11 comments
  • Version: 1.60
  • Updated: 15 June 2023
  • Activations: 5

A very useful indicator to show you the previous day High and Low level as a channel on any time frame.

This is an essential tool that helps you identify the current market position and trend.

Every trader should have this in his toolbox, as sometimes when working on smaller time frames we forget about what happened yesterday :) and therefore we get distracted by false movements of the market.


I hope you enjoy my products and for the Demo version before leaving a negative review (if the need arises) please contact me first for any support or clarifications.

Thank you and enjoy trading.

Reviews 1
looijz
22
looijz 2022.07.11 05:59 
 

exactly what i was looking for

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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MT4 iMasterTrader
Mihai Onofrei
Experts
There are two stages in the market that we call them "Narrow stage" and "Wide stage".  We can expect a big move (wide stage) when the price moves sideways within a low-price range followed with a low volatility. Knowing the exact trigger point is the key to success.  The symbols that it trades best are in the inputs and it should be run on GBPNZD H1. As everyone is well aware, market data can vary from broker to broker - ticks, spread and swap so make sure you select a RAW trading account for t
MT5 iMasterTrader
Mihai Onofrei
3 (2)
Experts
There are two stages in the market that we call them "Narrow stage" and "Wide stage".  We can expect a big move (wide stage) when the price moves sideways within a low-price range followed with a low volatility. Knowing the exact trigger point is the key to success.  The symbols that it trades best are in the inputs and it should be run on GBPNZD H1. For a trading reference please follow the signal for this EA:  Copy trades of the MT5 iMasterTrader trading signal for MetaTrader 5 - Mihai Onofre
Railroad Track
Mihai Onofrei
Indicators
This is one of my preferred indicators where it plots on the chart Railroad Track candles, i.e. candles that have similar size. It is a very good indicator for trend direction. In the settings there is an option for Max candle size and Min candle size and also for the percentage for the tolerance between the Min and Max candle size. The candles values are calculated for High and Low. Have fun and enjoy trading! P.S. Please send me a message or leave a comment with any suggestions or improvements
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looijz
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looijz 2022.07.11 05:59 
 

exactly what i was looking for

Mihai Onofrei
1111
Reply from developer Mihai Onofrei 2022.07.11 06:34
Thank you! 😊
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