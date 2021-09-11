Daily Levels H and L

A very useful indicator to show you the previous day High and Low level as a channel on any time frame.

This is an essential tool that helps you identify the current market position and trend.

Every trader should have this in his toolbox, as sometimes when working on smaller time frames we forget about what happened yesterday :) and therefore we get distracted by false movements of the market.





I hope you enjoy my products and for the Demo version before leaving a negative review (if the need arises) please contact me first for any support or clarifications.

Thank you and enjoy trading.