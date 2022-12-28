MT5 iMasterTrader
- Experts
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Mihai OnofreiWith an experience of over 10 years in Market Trading I do believe that every trader should have its own arsenal of tools combined to create a personal strategy and experience. I am always in the lookout for new ideas to bring to the market and develop them into indicators and utilities.
- Version: 2.48
- Updated: 25 February 2023
- Activations: 5
Knowing the exact trigger point is the key to success.
The symbols that it trades best are in the inputs and it should be run on GBPNZD H1.
For a trading reference please follow the signal for this EA: Copy trades of the MT5 iMasterTrader trading signal for MetaTrader 5 - Mihai Onofrei (mql5.com)
As everyone is well aware, market data can vary from broker to broker - ticks, spread and swap so make sure you select a RAW trading account for the best spread. (For more info and help for opening an account contact us)
V 1.55: Minor update
V 2.35: Update: Added trailing stop; Added spread filter; Minor bug fix
V 2.48: current update include a fixed spread filter, a manual take-profit and stop-loss option,
the ability to allow opening opposite orders, and the addition of small values to the take-profit and stop-loss options.
Good EA!