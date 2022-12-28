MT5 iMasterTrader

3
  • Experts
  • Mihai Onofrei
    Mihai Onofrei

    Mihai Onofrei

    3.2 (8)
    With an experience of over 10 years in Market Trading I do believe that every trader should have its own arsenal of tools combined to create a personal strategy and experience. I am always in the lookout for new ideas to bring to the market and develop them into indicators and utilities.
    4 products 3 topics 11 comments
  • Version: 2.48
  • Updated: 25 February 2023
  • Activations: 5
There are two stages in the market that we call them "Narrow stage" and "Wide stage". 
We can expect a big move (wide stage) when the price moves sideways within a low-price range followed with a low volatility.

Knowing the exact trigger point is the key to success. 

The symbols that it trades best are in the inputs and it should be run on GBPNZD H1.

For a trading reference please follow the signal for this EA:  Copy trades of the MT5 iMasterTrader trading signal for MetaTrader 5 - Mihai Onofrei (mql5.com)

As everyone is well aware, market data can vary from broker to broker - ticks, spread and swap so make sure you select a RAW trading account for the best spread. (For more info and help for opening an account contact us)

V 1.55: Minor update

V 2.35: Update: Added trailing stop; Added spread filter; Minor bug fix

V 2.48: current update include a fixed spread filter, a manual take-profit and stop-loss option,

 the ability to allow opening opposite orders, and the addition of small values to the take-profit and stop-loss options.

Reviews 2
GOEXPERT
1461
GOEXPERT 2023.01.06 18:03 
 

Good EA!

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4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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A very useful indicator to show you the previous day High and Low level as a channel on any time frame. This is an essential tool that helps you identify the current market position and trend. Every trader should have this in his toolbox, as sometimes when working on smaller time frames we forget about what happened yesterday :) and therefore we get distracted by false movements of the market. I hope you enjoy my products and for the Demo version before leaving a negative review (if the need ar
Railroad Track
Mihai Onofrei
Indicators
This is one of my preferred indicators where it plots on the chart Railroad Track candles, i.e. candles that have similar size. It is a very good indicator for trend direction. In the settings there is an option for Max candle size and Min candle size and also for the percentage for the tolerance between the Min and Max candle size. The candles values are calculated for High and Low. Have fun and enjoy trading! P.S. Please send me a message or leave a comment with any suggestions or improvements
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Paulus90
64
Paulus90 2023.02.21 14:04 
 

My backtest are not identical to the trades on my real money account and generate more losses than in the backtest. There is no offset for Stop Loss and TakeProfit. Time filter is also not available. Spread filter and Trailing Stop do not work at all.

GOEXPERT
1461
GOEXPERT 2023.01.06 18:03 
 

Good EA!

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