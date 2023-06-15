Railroad Track

  • Indicators
  • Mihai Onofrei
    Mihai Onofrei

    Mihai Onofrei

    3.2 (8)
    With an experience of over 10 years in Market Trading I do believe that every trader should have its own arsenal of tools combined to create a personal strategy and experience. I am always in the lookout for new ideas to bring to the market and develop them into indicators and utilities.
    4 products 3 topics 11 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

This is one of my preferred indicators where it plots on the chart Railroad Track candles, i.e. candles that have similar size. It is a very good indicator for trend direction.

In the settings there is an option for Max candle size and Min candle size and also for the percentage for the tolerance between the Min and Max candle size.

The candles values are calculated for High and Low.

Have fun and enjoy trading!

P.S. Please send me a message or leave a comment with any suggestions or improvements you would like in the upcoming updates.

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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MT4 iMasterTrader
Mihai Onofrei
Experts
There are two stages in the market that we call them "Narrow stage" and "Wide stage".  We can expect a big move (wide stage) when the price moves sideways within a low-price range followed with a low volatility. Knowing the exact trigger point is the key to success.  The symbols that it trades best are in the inputs and it should be run on GBPNZD H1. As everyone is well aware, market data can vary from broker to broker - ticks, spread and swap so make sure you select a RAW trading account for t
Daily Levels H and L
Mihai Onofrei
5 (1)
Indicators
A very useful indicator to show you the previous day High and Low level as a channel on any time frame. This is an essential tool that helps you identify the current market position and trend. Every trader should have this in his toolbox, as sometimes when working on smaller time frames we forget about what happened yesterday :) and therefore we get distracted by false movements of the market. I hope you enjoy my products and for the Demo version before leaving a negative review (if the need ar
MT5 iMasterTrader
Mihai Onofrei
3 (2)
Experts
There are two stages in the market that we call them "Narrow stage" and "Wide stage".  We can expect a big move (wide stage) when the price moves sideways within a low-price range followed with a low volatility. Knowing the exact trigger point is the key to success.  The symbols that it trades best are in the inputs and it should be run on GBPNZD H1. For a trading reference please follow the signal for this EA:  Copy trades of the MT5 iMasterTrader trading signal for MetaTrader 5 - Mihai Onofre
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