This is one of my preferred indicators where it plots on the chart Railroad Track candles, i.e. candles that have similar size. It is a very good indicator for trend direction.

In the settings there is an option for Max candle size and Min candle size and also for the percentage for the tolerance between the Min and Max candle size.

The candles values are calculated for High and Low.

Have fun and enjoy trading!

P.S. Please send me a message or leave a comment with any suggestions or improvements you would like in the upcoming updates.