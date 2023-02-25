MT4 iMasterTrader

  • Experts
  • Mihai Onofrei
    Mihai Onofrei

    Mihai Onofrei

    3.2 (8)
    With an experience of over 10 years in Market Trading I do believe that every trader should have its own arsenal of tools combined to create a personal strategy and experience. I am always in the lookout for new ideas to bring to the market and develop them into indicators and utilities.
    4 products 3 topics 11 comments
  • Version: 2.48
  • Updated: 25 February 2023
  • Activations: 5
There are two stages in the market that we call them "Narrow stage" and "Wide stage". 
We can expect a big move (wide stage) when the price moves sideways within a low-price range followed with a low volatility.

Knowing the exact trigger point is the key to success. 

The symbols that it trades best are in the inputs and it should be run on GBPNZD H1.

As everyone is well aware, market data can vary from broker to broker - ticks, spread and swap so make sure you select a RAW trading account for the best spread. (For more info and help for opening an account contact us)

V 1.55: Minor update

V 2.35: Update: Added trailing stop; Added spread filter; Minor bug fix

V 2.48: current update include a fixed spread filter, a manual take-profit and stop-loss option,

 the ability to allow opening opposite orders, and the addition of small values to the take-profit and stop-loss options.

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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
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4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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This is one of my preferred indicators where it plots on the chart Railroad Track candles, i.e. candles that have similar size. It is a very good indicator for trend direction. In the settings there is an option for Max candle size and Min candle size and also for the percentage for the tolerance between the Min and Max candle size. The candles values are calculated for High and Low. Have fun and enjoy trading! P.S. Please send me a message or leave a comment with any suggestions or improvements
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