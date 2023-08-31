EA Calmed Allay





We have tried to optimise Calmed-Allay Expert Advisor for Gold but works with any other forex pairs and stocks. This expert advisor uses martingale (optionally) for recovery. Please, backtest for at least 10 years and run a demo for at least one whole month before going live; that way, you will know how the Calmed Allay Expert Advisor behaves across the various markets.

Please, do not completely rely on Backtest results as the News Filter cannot work for backtesting yet use the backtest for understanding the features of the EA.

Please do not just purchase and start using the EA, as past performance cannot guarantee future results. Backtest results may be different in live accounts as well. Please risk only funds you can afford to lose.

EA Calmed Allay belongs to a family of EAs from EA CALMED.

Strategy Hush: Based on Williams' Percent Range and Average True Range [EA Calmed - Hush] Strategy Lull: Based on Exponential Moving Average [EA Calmed - Lull]









Additionally, EA Calmed Allay has these features;

Filter Trade by News

Close by News

Filter Trade by Session

Close by Session End

Auto Lot Calculation (Start lot and Max Lot)



Trend Line Radius to Avoid

Account Protections







Basically, there is options to:



Pause trading XX mins before news and YY mins after news for Medium, High and NFP impact news.



Filtering could also apply to Martingale orders(Optional)



EA Calmed Allay also PAUSE trading option, when set to True will stop EA from opening new orders and also apply to Martingale orders(Optional). Apart from this Pause EA in setting, we have also created a PAUSE Button like a panic button on the screen to prevent any addition orders.





Please add to your Expert Adviser Allowed URL for the news source and auto GMT==>

http://ec.forexprostools.com/









Please join the Xtraders Expert Advisor discussion group here.

Thank you for your interest.







