How do I get a refund for a product bought in error that has never been activated yet?
Is it possible? I think it used to be a button? I bought the MT5 version of a product in error wanting the MT4 version, and I did not yet activate any time the product.
thanks if you know,
You can cancel it yourself if it has never been activated.
Visit the "Purchases" section at the left side of your mql5 profile and you'll find an option to cancel your wrong purchase.
Best regards
Daniel
Thank you Daniel. Unfortunately, the option to cancel does not appear next to the item. So as it was purchased some time ago, I assume that there is some kind of time limit or cancellation period on purchases?
Not that I knew of.
It should look like this but maybe this option is gone due to the new website software they installed during the last days.
If you still have all activations left I suggest contacting the Service Desk and they will cancel it for you.
I have cancelled the product I bought, but, I have not been refunded, what do I have to do. I used my debit card for the purchase.
Just the other your post (which I deleted).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Idoren John, 2020.10.22 19:08Please I need guidance. I Purchased a product using my debit card, and later cancel the purchase due to inability to activate the product on my terminal. I have reached out to support, they said the funds would be credited to my terminal account, till now, I have not received it. I thought the funds should be credited back to my credit card. I need help.
Personally I do not have experience with this kind of refund.
I think - more experienced users (who already have the experience to receiving the refund for the products which are not yet activated) may reply.
Anyway, I think - it may take some time (some days).
I have cancelled the product I bought, but, I have not been refunded, what do I have to do. I used my debit card for the purchase.
Credit/debit card charges are instant, but refunds usually take some working days to reflect to your account.This has nothing to do with MQL5.com, its normal business/bank practice and its common for all merchants.
All I am saying is, will I be refunded, because I need buy an ea with it.
If your refund is not visible below in your MQL5 account balance, you will be refunded through your debit card and that takes time.
The cancellation link is absent, but 5 out of 5 activations available, 0 activations
