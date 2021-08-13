Loncelot mt4


  Loncelot mt4

 

Loncelot mt4 is an automatic Expert Advisor that trades on the pair preferably: EUR/NZD

Loncelot mt4 does not use deposit doubling, there is a stop loss and take profit

Loncelot mt4 has been tested for more than 3 years in the strategy tester.

It is based on the interaction of several indicators, including Rsi,wpr,cci and others

 

The recommended timeframe for the operation of this Expert Advisor is presented: M30, H1, H4, D1


Symbol, EUR/NZD, CAD/NZD, EUR/AUD

Time frame M30, H1,

The minimum deposit is 200 US dollars

Brokers Any broker


Settings

Lot size: 2% for full insurance

Take profit: in 300 points approximately

Stop Loss: Active 300 approximately

There is an opportunity to choose trades on which days to trade

If you have any problems or questions, let me know. I will be happy to contact you:


Settings

  • Lot size: 1-10% or Manual
  • Take Profit: Active or touching the price to the moving average ( I prefer touching the price to the moving average SMA 9-11, perfer setting)
  • Stop loss: Active ( I prefer 330)
  • Max orders: Active ( I prefer 2)
  • Time Filter: on or off


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22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
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