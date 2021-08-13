Loncelot mt4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Loncelot mt4
Loncelot mt4 is an automatic Expert Advisor that trades on the pair preferably: EUR/NZD
Loncelot mt4 does not use deposit doubling, there is a stop loss and take profit
Loncelot mt4 has been tested for more than 3 years in the strategy tester.
It is based on the interaction of several indicators, including Rsi,wpr,cci and others
The recommended timeframe for the operation of this Expert Advisor is presented: M30, H1, H4, D1
Symbol, EUR/NZD, CAD/NZD, EUR/AUD
Time frame M30, H1,
The minimum deposit is 200 US dollars
Brokers Any broker
Settings
Lot size: 2% for full insurance
Take profit: in 300 points approximately
Stop Loss: Active 300 approximately
There is an opportunity to choose trades on which days to trade
If you have any problems or questions, let me know. I will be happy to contact you:
Settings
- Lot size: 1-10% or Manual
- Take Profit: Active or touching the price to the moving average ( I prefer touching the price to the moving average SMA 9-11, perfer setting)
- Stop loss: Active ( I prefer 330)
- Max orders: Active ( I prefer 2)
- Time Filter: on or off