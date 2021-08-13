



Loncelot mt4

Loncelot mt4 is an automatic Expert Advisor that trades on the pair preferably: EUR/NZD

Loncelot mt4 does not use deposit doubling, there is a stop loss and take profit

Loncelot mt4 has been tested for more than 3 years in the strategy tester.

It is based on the interaction of several indicators, including Rsi,wpr,cci and others

The recommended timeframe for the operation of this Expert Advisor is presented: M30, H1, H4, D1





Symbol, EUR/NZD, CAD/NZD, EUR/AUD

Time frame M30, H1,

The minimum deposit is 200 US dollars

Brokers Any broker





Settings

Lot size: 2% for full insurance

Take profit: in 300 points approximately

Stop Loss: Active 300 approximately

There is an opportunity to choose trades on which days to trade

If you have any problems or questions, let me know. I will be happy to contact you:





Settings

Lot size: 1-10% or Manual

Take Profit: Active or touching the price to the moving average ( I prefer touching the price to the moving average SMA 9-11, perfer setting)

Stop loss: Active ( I prefer 330)

Max orders: Active ( I prefer 2)

Time Filter: on or off



