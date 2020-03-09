TitaNFX
- Experts
-
Cence Jk OizeijoozzisaA Forex market specialist with over 7 years of experience in the field. Expert in programming and developing Expert Advisors (EAs).
For advice before purchasing or collaborating, you can contact us via the following methods:
Email : Ebtrade.tk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Finally, TITAN Has Arrived
After years of research, development, and live market experience, TITAN EA is now available for MetaTrader 4.
TITAN is a professional scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Unlike many automated systems that rely on risky recovery methods, TITAN follows a disciplined strategy with a Stop Loss on every trade, helping protect trading capital while maintaining controlled risk.
The strategy combines volume-based market analysis with price reversal detection, creating high-probability entries developed from years of professional trading experience.
Key Features
-
Stop Loss on every trade
-
No Martingale
-
No Grid trading
-
Conservative risk management
-
Advanced money management
-
Daily trade management
-
Trading session (Start/End Time) control
-
Trend filter
-
Spread filter to avoid trading during abnormal market conditions
-
Fast dynamic Stop Loss management
-
Optimized for low-spread ECN accounts
Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: EURUSD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Minimum Deposit: $200
-
Account Type: Low Spread / ECN Recommended
Backtesting
For the most accurate backtest results:
-
Use the default settings.
-
You may adjust only the Lot Size or enable Auto Lot according to your account balance.
-
Set the Spread to 11 points during testing.
Risk Management
TITAN is built for traders who value capital preservation. Every position is protected with a Stop Loss, and the EA completely avoids dangerous techniques such as Martingale and Grid systems.
The objective is to deliver a stable and disciplined trading approach instead of pursuing excessive risk.
Broker Recommendation
Because execution quality and spreads significantly affect scalping performance, a low-spread ECN broker is highly recommended.
If you would like to know which broker is recommended for TITAN EA, feel free to contact me before purchasing.