Finally, TITAN Has Arrived

TITAN EA MT4 | Professional EURUSD Scalping Expert Advisor

After years of research, development, and live market experience, TITAN EA is now available for MetaTrader 4.

TITAN is a professional scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Unlike many automated systems that rely on risky recovery methods, TITAN follows a disciplined strategy with a Stop Loss on every trade, helping protect trading capital while maintaining controlled risk.

The strategy combines volume-based market analysis with price reversal detection, creating high-probability entries developed from years of professional trading experience.

Key Features

Stop Loss on every trade

No Martingale

No Grid trading

Conservative risk management

Advanced money management

Daily trade management

Trading session (Start/End Time) control

Trend filter

Spread filter to avoid trading during abnormal market conditions

Fast dynamic Stop Loss management

Optimized for low-spread ECN accounts

Recommended Settings

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: M15

Minimum Deposit: $200

Account Type: Low Spread / ECN Recommended

Backtesting

For the most accurate backtest results:

Use the default settings .

You may adjust only the Lot Size or enable Auto Lot according to your account balance.

Set the Spread to 11 points during testing.

Risk Management

TITAN is built for traders who value capital preservation. Every position is protected with a Stop Loss, and the EA completely avoids dangerous techniques such as Martingale and Grid systems.

The objective is to deliver a stable and disciplined trading approach instead of pursuing excessive risk.

Broker Recommendation

Because execution quality and spreads significantly affect scalping performance, a low-spread ECN broker is highly recommended.

If you would like to know which broker is recommended for TITAN EA, feel free to contact me before purchasing.



