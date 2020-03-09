TitaNFX

TITAN EA MT4 | Professional EURUSD Scalping Expert Advisor

Finally, TITAN Has Arrived

After years of research, development, and live market experience, TITAN EA is now available for MetaTrader 4.

TITAN is a professional scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Unlike many automated systems that rely on risky recovery methods, TITAN follows a disciplined strategy with a Stop Loss on every trade, helping protect trading capital while maintaining controlled risk.

The strategy combines volume-based market analysis with price reversal detection, creating high-probability entries developed from years of professional trading experience.

Key Features

  •  Stop Loss on every trade

  •  No Martingale

  • No Grid trading

  •  Conservative risk management

  • Advanced money management

  •  Daily trade management

  • Trading session (Start/End Time) control

  • Trend filter

  • Spread filter to avoid trading during abnormal market conditions

  • Fast dynamic Stop Loss management

  • Optimized for low-spread ECN accounts

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Deposit: $200

  • Account Type: Low Spread / ECN Recommended

Backtesting

For the most accurate backtest results:

  • Use the default settings.

  • You may adjust only the Lot Size or enable Auto Lot according to your account balance.

  • Set the Spread to 11 points during testing.

Risk Management

TITAN is built for traders who value capital preservation. Every position is protected with a Stop Loss, and the EA completely avoids dangerous techniques such as Martingale and Grid systems.

The objective is to deliver a stable and disciplined trading approach instead of pursuing excessive risk.

Broker Recommendation

Because execution quality and spreads significantly affect scalping performance, a low-spread ECN broker is highly recommended.

If you would like to know which broker is recommended for TITAN EA, feel free to contact me before purchasing.



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Vsevolod Merzlov
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Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
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Zhengdong Gao
Experts
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Carmine Pinto
4 (5)
Experts
WindExpansion is a fully automated solution to get a smart edge type from the market: it will enter when the “smart money” is starting to heavy push the market (after accumulation/distribution phases that form tiny ranges) and volume is expanding due big interest to sustain the price caused by psychological buying/selling pressure; when this situation happens many traders will try to fade the move but “big dogs” will be stronger and collect profits by the crowd; when the opposite situation happe
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Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
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