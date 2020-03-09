Yijing Index

The Book of Changes is a product of ancient civilization and a philosophical work that highly integrates natural and social sciences in China. The Book of Changes believes that all things in heaven and earth are constantly developing, and it explains the laws of nature. This law reveals the characteristics of the entire universe, covering the attributes of all things in heaven and earth. The Book of Changes is the crystallization of the wisdom of the Chinese nation. It is the crystallization of the wisdom of the Chinese nation.

The Book of Changes contains simple and profound natural laws and dialectical ideas, and is the crystallization of the wisdom of the Chinese nation for five thousand years. It understands and grasps the world from a holistic perspective, viewing humans and nature as an organic whole that is mutually responsive, that is, the unity of heaven and humanity.

The Book of Changes has long been used for divination. Divination is the prediction of future developments, and the Book of Changes is a book that summarizes the laws and theories of these predictions.

This indicator is based on the Book of Changes and is only used for a 5-minute cycle.

Only crossing destined people.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
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5 (2)
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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