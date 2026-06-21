Tendency

If you want to know what will happen in the future of the chart, you are in the right place. This indicator allows you to predict the future of the market with advanced computational methods and make the right deal by knowing the support and resistance points and receiving timely buy and sell signals.

What does "Tendency" indicator show us?

1. Prediction line: Using mathematical calculations, the price is predicted in different timeframes and is interconnected. This means that based on the previous movement of the market, the price movement is expected to be in line with the forecast line.

Although not all predictions happen accurately, these predictions largely indicate the direction of the market in the future. For example, if you are trading in a 15-minute timeframe, predicting the next 15 minutes alone is not very useful, but predicting the next 4 hours is very important for the trader. Smaller timeframes are always affected by larger timeframes, and therefore some predictions that are often contrary to the larger timeframe prediction do not materialize. When the prediction does not come true, it appears in the chart as a vertical wall, and when the price hits this wall, a sudden price movement occurs, which can be clearly seen in 1 minute time form.

*** Very Important: if you want to test The Indicator, use 6 months Last Dates.  Prediction line used 1 Minutes Data and there is just 6 months History of 1  Minutes in MetaTrader 4 .

2.''Tendency line'' shows the market tendency at any given moment. When the "Tendency line" and the " Prediction line" show a same direction, it is probably the best time to enter the market.

3. Support and resistance levels: In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.

4. Signals: Time plays a very important role for any trader. Often the trader has to analyze several charts at the same time and therefore misses the right time to enter the trade. This indicator analyzes the charts and announces the appropriate time to enter the trade with an alarm. The trader then evaluates the signals and makes the trade.

Signal I: Every move in the market follows a specific target. Using the computational Gann technique, the first, second and third goals are calculated and shown on the chart. These targets are exact numbers, and according to the market reaction to the first target and the location of Kendall 1, it can be said whether the market will follow the next target or not.
Signal II: This signal is created by breaking the peak or floor. For many traders who use the price action method, this will be the entry point into the market.

Summary: Tendency indicator is designed to help you quickly analyze charts and save time. Certainly every trader has a specific trading strategy and it is not necessary to have all the levels, tools, and signals on your chart at the same time. In  Setting  is it possible to turn off unnecessary parts and you are able to customize the indicator. you can turn on or turn off all of lines or signals. and change color and thickness of lines.

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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TreendLines
Sajjad Karimi
5 (1)
Indicators
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
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Trendlines5
Sajjad Karimi
Indicators
Trendlines v5 — MACD-Based Multi-Timeframe Trendlines and Support Levels Short description  Trendlines v5 automatically draws clean, non-repainting trendlines and support levels derived from MACD phase pivots across D1, H4, H1 and the current chart timeframe, with strict timeframe visibility filtering for a clutter-free view. Overview Trendlines v5 is a chart-window indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders visualize market structure using automatically generated trendlines and support
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