Anchored VWAP Trend

The Anchored VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze the price action over a period of time. This indicator will automatically identify the trend turning points to help traders more easily see when market is continuing the trend, pulling back, or reversing by crossing the VWAP line. Stack on multiple time frame periods to use like other moving average indicators.

You can customize

price calculations (Default Close)

time frame for trend (Default current time frame)

number of candles before a pivot is identified (Default 0, giving 20)

number of pivots for major trends (Default 0, giving 8)

Lower values for candles and pivots will have more oscillation in VWAP line. Higher values for candles and pivots will have a smoother VWAP line.