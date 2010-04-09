Candle Info Plus

Counts the lifetime of Candle Extra until its closing.


It is used to assist in the entry of operations...

...We operate at the close of one-minute Candles, that is, when the timer is at 00:xx:01. We open an order, and the value of that operation is also displayed by the tool.




Extra: To 'unlock' the price scale. Double click on the scale and the graph will be 'horizontally centered'.

In addition to allowing the expansion and contraction of the price scale, we can navigate the chart by dragging with the mouse.

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Volume Breakout
Fernando Sanches
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The Complete Solution for Volume Analysis in the WIN Market The #C3 - [volume] indicator was developed specifically for traders operating in the Brazilian Stock Market . If you are a trader seeking precise and effective strategies for the WIN asset, this indicator becomes an essential tool in your arsenal. By leveraging in-depth volume flow analysis , it allows you to identify reversal points or trend continuations based on significant volumes. Analyzing volume is one of the most powerful
OHLC Candle
Fernando Sanches
Indicators
This tool draws candles at different TIMEFRAME from the 'pattern' displayed on the screen... ...In the 'Standard Chart' M1, he draws the Candles in M15. For example: The 'Standard Chart' in M1, the 'OHLC' in M15 are drawn the Candles (boxes) of M15 behind the candles of M1. Download the demo version... ...see how it can help you notice Support/Resistance points as well as good moves with highs and lows in the 15M.
Breakeven and Trailing Stop
Fernando Sanches
Utilities
Quando você abrir uma operação, mover o Stop Loss para o ponto de entrada (Break-Even) sempre que a operação andar favoravelmente 75 pontos, é uma obrigação! Isto significa que, quando sua operação atingir 75pts você moverá o Stop Loss para 10pts do ponto de entrada, desta forma, basicamente você vai colocar o Stop Loss em um preço 'melhor' que o preço de entrada (Break Even), ou seja, no lucro. Na pior das hipóteses, você sairá no “zero a zero”. A ideia é não deixar que uma operação parcialment
Bandas Moveis Trianguladas
Fernando Sanches
Indicators
No! These are not the 'Bollinger Band'. Identifies the CONTINUITY of the movement between High, Low and Closing. The 'two bands' in one color signal the CONTINUITY of bull or bear movement. With this tool, following the price direction, it was easy even for those who are Café com Leite in the Market! Remember if: All our tools work together, exclusive indicators and risk management robot. They automatically identify the different patterns in the Mini-Index dynamics as well as manage our oper
Candle com Fibonacci
Fernando Sanches
Indicators
Automatically plots the 'Golden Fibonacci Ratio’ between the High and Low of the previous day... ...Highs and Lows are great Support and Resistance zones. Breakouts of Fibonacci levels are key points for entry and exit of trades. Pink lines indicate that the previous day's Candle closed lower. Blue colored lines indicate that the previous day's Candle closed higher.
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