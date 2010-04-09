Candle Info Plus

Counts the lifetime of Candle Extra until its closing.





It is used to assist in the entry of operations...

...We operate at the close of one-minute Candles, that is, when the timer is at 00:xx:01. We open an order, and the value of that operation is also displayed by the tool.













Extra: To 'unlock' the price scale. Double click on the scale and the graph will be 'horizontally centered'.

In addition to allowing the expansion and contraction of the price scale, we can navigate the chart by dragging with the mouse.