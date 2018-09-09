Dynamic Theoretical Stop
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Dynamic Theoretical Stop
Histogram indicator that dynamically analyzes the theoretical Stop levels in real time.
Operation:
The DTS - Dynamic Theoretical Stop does a mapping of fractals in previous candles and suggests two levels of Stop: For purchase and for sale.
Suggested reading:
It is necessary to make the definition of Maximum Stop in points in the Trading Plan. In this way, the trader can decide the best entry point by analyzing the theoretical stop levels:
- Stop for sales: Shown above the zero mark, in positive, orange.
- Stop for purchases: Shown below zero, negative, green.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating