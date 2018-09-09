Dynamic Theoretical Stop

Dynamic Theoretical Stop

Histogram indicator that dynamically analyzes the theoretical Stop levels in real time.

Operation:

The DTS - Dynamic Theoretical Stop does a mapping of fractals in previous candles and suggests two levels of Stop: For purchase and for sale.

Suggested reading:

It is necessary to make the definition of Maximum Stop in points in the Trading Plan. In this way, the trader can decide the best entry point by analyzing the theoretical stop levels:

  • Stop for sales: Shown above the zero mark, in positive, orange.
  • Stop for purchases: Shown below zero, negative, green.
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Rush Point Histogram Continuity force indicator. Operation: After a breach of support or resistance of an asset, the trader can understand by reading the histogram if such a move tends to continue, thus filtering false breaks or short breaks without trend formation. Through a simple, level-based reading, the trader can make a decision based on the histogram, where: Below 21: No trend formation 21 to 34: Weak trend 34 to 55: Strong Trend 55 to 89: Strong tendency Suggested Reading: Observed disru
Rush Point System
Fabricio Nicolau
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Rush Point System It is a detector indicator of breakage of support and resistance with continuity force. Operation: The Rush Point System detects in real time when a buying or buying force exceeds the spread limits in order to consume large quantities of lots placed in the book, which made price barriers - also called support / resistance. At the very moment of the break, the indicator will show in the current candle which force is acting, plotting in the green color to signal purchasing po
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