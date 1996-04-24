Bandas Moveis Trianguladas

No! These are not the 'Bollinger Band'.

Identifies the CONTINUITY of the movement between High, Low and Closing. The 'two bands' in one color signal the CONTINUITY of bull or bear movement. With this tool, following the price direction, it was easy even for those who are Café com Leite in the Market!

Remember if:
All our tools work together, exclusive indicators and risk management robot.

They automatically identify the different patterns in the Mini-Index dynamics as well as manage our operations. And based on them, we calculate the future movements of the Mini-Index and apply our capital management.
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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Volume Breakout
Fernando Sanches
Indicators
The Complete Solution for Volume Analysis in the WIN Market The #C3 - [volume] indicator was developed specifically for traders operating in the Brazilian Stock Market . If you are a trader seeking precise and effective strategies for the WIN asset, this indicator becomes an essential tool in your arsenal. By leveraging in-depth volume flow analysis , it allows you to identify reversal points or trend continuations based on significant volumes. Analyzing volume is one of the most powerful
OHLC Candle
Fernando Sanches
Indicators
This tool draws candles at different TIMEFRAME from the 'pattern' displayed on the screen... ...In the 'Standard Chart' M1, he draws the Candles in M15. For example: The 'Standard Chart' in M1, the 'OHLC' in M15 are drawn the Candles (boxes) of M15 behind the candles of M1. Download the demo version... ...see how it can help you notice Support/Resistance points as well as good moves with highs and lows in the 15M.
Candle Info Plus
Fernando Sanches
Indicators
Counts the lifetime of Candle Extra until its closing. It is used to assist in the entry of operations... ...We operate at the close of one-minute Candles, that is, when the timer is at 00:xx:01. We open an order, and the value of that operation is also displayed by the tool. Extra: To 'unlock' the price scale. Double click on the scale and the graph will be 'horizontally centered'. In addition to allowing the expansion and contraction of the price scale, we can navigate the chart by draggin
Breakeven and Trailing Stop
Fernando Sanches
Utilities
Quando você abrir uma operação, mover o Stop Loss para o ponto de entrada (Break-Even) sempre que a operação andar favoravelmente 75 pontos, é uma obrigação! Isto significa que, quando sua operação atingir 75pts você moverá o Stop Loss para 10pts do ponto de entrada, desta forma, basicamente você vai colocar o Stop Loss em um preço 'melhor' que o preço de entrada (Break Even), ou seja, no lucro. Na pior das hipóteses, você sairá no “zero a zero”. A ideia é não deixar que uma operação parcialment
Candle com Fibonacci
Fernando Sanches
Indicators
Automatically plots the 'Golden Fibonacci Ratio’ between the High and Low of the previous day... ...Highs and Lows are great Support and Resistance zones. Breakouts of Fibonacci levels are key points for entry and exit of trades. Pink lines indicate that the previous day's Candle closed lower. Blue colored lines indicate that the previous day's Candle closed higher.
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