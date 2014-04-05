Volume Breakout

  • The Complete Solution for Volume Analysis in the WIN Market 📈

🚨 The #C3 - [volume] indicator was developed specifically for traders operating in the Brazilian Stock Market. If you are a trader seeking precise and effective strategies for the WIN asset, this indicator becomes an essential tool in your arsenal. By leveraging in-depth volume flow analysis, it allows you to identify reversal points or trend continuations based on significant volumes. Analyzing volume is one of the most powerful secrets to optimizing operations in the financial market.

💡 With #C3 - [volume], you can easily monitor tick volume or real volume traded in real time, using moving averages like SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA to generate buy and sell signals based on volume breakouts. This type of analysis is crucial for those trading in the stock and futures markets, as volume is one of the best indicators for confirming or invalidating trends.

Additionally, the indicator offers customizable alerts, visual arrows to indicate entry and exit points, and the option to send alerts via email, pop-up notifications, and sound alerts. The #C3 - [volume] not only simplifies your analysis but also keeps you informed about opportunities in the WIN market at all times.

💭 Imagine having total control over WIN market fluctuations with a tool that combines volume and moving averages to provide clear buy and sell signals. This is the goal of #C3 - [volume]! By using this indicator, you can customize how volume is analyzed and how you wish to be notified about signals. The #C3 - [volume] transforms MetaTrader 5 into an even more powerful platform, allowing you to make informed decisions based on real market data.

💥 Don’t miss any more opportunities in the WIN market! Download the #C3 - [volume] now and take advantage of an indicator that optimizes your trades. The ability to visualize volume intuitively, combined with flexible alerts and customizable settings, will make you stand out as a trader in the stock market.

Input Parameters:

  1. inpVolumeType (Volume Type):

    • vol_ticks: Tick volume (number of trades).

    • vol_volume: Real traded volume (number of contracts).

    • Default: vol_volume .

  2. inpAveragePeriod (Average Period):

    • Defines the number of bars used to calculate the moving average of volume.

    • Default: 15 .

  3. inpAverageMethod (Moving Average Method):

    • ma_sma: Simple Moving Average (SMA).

    • ma_ema: Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

    • ma_smma: Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA).

    • ma_lwma: Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA).

    • Default: ma_ema .

  4. inpBreakoutPercent (Breakout Percentage):

    • Percentage of volume increase compared to the moving average, above which a breakout signal is generated.

    • Default: 25% .

  5. AlertsOn (Enable Alerts):

    • INPUT_YES: Enables alerts for buy and sell signals.

    • INPUT_NO: Disables alerts.

    • Default: INPUT_NO .

  6. AlertsOnCurrent (Alerts on Current Candle):

    • INPUT_YES: Enables alerts for the current candle.

    • INPUT_NO: Enables alerts for the next candle.

    • Default: INPUT_NO .

  7. AlertsMessage (Alert Message):

    • INPUT_YES: Sends an alert message.

    • INPUT_NO: Does not send an alert message.

    • Default: INPUT_NO .

  8. AlertsSound (Alert Sound):

    • INPUT_YES: Plays a sound when the alert is triggered.

    • INPUT_NO: Does not play a sound.

    • Default: INPUT_NO .

  9. AlertsEmail (Email Alert):

    • INPUT_YES: Sends an email when the alert is triggered.

    • INPUT_NO: Does not send an email.

    • Default: INPUT_NO .

  10. AlertsNotify (Pop-Up Notification):

    • INPUT_YES: Displays a pop-up notification.

    • INPUT_NO: Does not display a pop-up notification.

    • Default: INPUT_NO .

  11. InpDrawChartsArrow (Draw Arrows on Chart):

    • INPUT_YES: Displays arrows on the chart for buy or sell signals.

    • INPUT_NO: Does not display arrows.

    • Default: INPUT_YES .

  12. InpArrowSize (Arrow Size):

    • WIDTH0: Size 1.

    • WIDTH1: Size 2.

    • WIDTH2: Size 3.

    • WIDTH3: Size 4.

    • WIDTH4: Size 5.

    • Default: WIDTH0 .

  13. InpColorBullishArrow (Bullish Arrow Color):

    • Color for the buy (bullish) arrow.

    • Default: clrLime .

  14. InpColorBearishArrow (Bearish Arrow Color):

    • Color for the sell (bearish) arrow.

    • Default: clrLime .

Advantages:

  • Precision in Identifying Opportunities: By monitoring volume and its relationship with moving averages, #C3 - [volume] provides a clear view of when volume is driving a potential trend reversal or continuation.

  • Customizable Alerts: Set visual, sound, pop-up, or email alerts to never miss a trading opportunity in the WIN market.

  • Instant Visibility: The graphical arrows make the indicator visually intuitive, simplifying the identification of buy and sell signals directly on the chart.

  • Perfect for Brazilian Stock Market Traders: Focused on the Brazilian stock market, the #C3 - [volume] is ideal for those trading the WIN and seeking to increase the accuracy of their trades in MetaTrader 5.

With the #C3 - [volume], you will have a powerful tool to optimize your trading strategies in the WIN market, using volume flow to identify more assertive opportunities and enhance your financial results. Transform your volume analysis and take your trades to the next level.


