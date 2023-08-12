Alert Creator MT5

The Alert Creator indicator is designed to create alerts for selected conditions.





You can select one or several indicators for the notification.

If several conditions are selected, the alert is triggered when all the selected conditions are met.





The signals can be configured separately for buying and separately for selling.

Example, a buy alert: the closing price is above the moving average, the RSI is below 20.

(In this example, 2 indicators are used to generate an alert: MA and RSI)





At the moment, the indicator implements the signals of the following indicators built into MT4/5:

Cross_MA, Moving Average 3 pcs, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, ATR, Bolinger Bands, Ichimoku.





To generate signals: you can use a closed or open candle (selected in the Candle setting), different tools and time periods.



In the Alert_ID setting, you can assign a unique name to the indicator, so you can run several versions of the indicator with different alert settings on the chart, but there can be only one table on the graph.





The indicator has buffers for transmitting signals to Expert Advisors and other indicators.

"buf 0 = Buy", "buf 1 = Sell".



