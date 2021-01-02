Engulfing 13EMA MT5


Description:


The Engulfing 13EMA is a Multi Timeframe Indicator that scans Multiple Symbols which will help you to identify potential trade set ups.

As well as Forex, it can scan Crypto, Exotics, Metals, Indices, Energies or what ever else you have in your Market Watch list.

You also have the option to enable/disable the time frames you want to scan. (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1)


An alert is presented when the 13EMA passes through certain Engulfing candles, based on certain parameters with the 50EMA close by.

For each symbol alert, an individual chart will automatically open and a Green Up arrow or a Red Down arrow will present on the chart showing a potential trade set up.


There is a Chart Template file, that will need to be added to your MT5 and is preloaded with 5 different EMAs, which will help you determine the best Alerts.

Installation Instructions and Chart Template can be downloaded from the Discord Group.


https://discord.gg/U4dDcSYRvN


Settings:


By default, the following settings are applied


-        All 28 Main Currency Pairs Enabled

-        Sound Alert Enabled

-        Open Chart on Signal Enabled

-        Screen Shot Enabled

-        M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 Enabled

-        5 & 13 EMA Settings DO NOT need to be adjusted

-        50EMA is set to 10pips from Engulfing Candle Body



Features:

 

-        Choose between, 28 Main Currency Pairs, Custom Symbol List (Up to 36 Pairs) or All Market Symbols on your MT4 list including Exotics, Crypto, Metals, Indices and Commodities.

-        The ability to enable/disable the time frames you want. (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,D1,W1,MN1)

-        Screen Shots are taken of all signals presented so you can analyse later.

-        The Indicator will scan all pairs based on your settings and automatically load individual charts of all signals presented, ready for quick execution.



MT4 Version available here: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58150



Note: This indicator should only be used as a guide only and proper analysis should be made by the trader.

There maybe slight variations in Alerts, depending on who your Broker is.




Recommended products
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
Auric Confluence for XAUUSD
Guad Bibar
Indicators
Auric Confluence for XAUUSD Multi-timeframe analytical dashboard for gold charts in MetaTrader 5. Auric Confluence reads the latest completed H1 bar together with completed H4 and D1 context, then presents the current analytical state in one compact chart panel. At a glance Buy / Sell — separate directional readings. Confluence — agreement among the analytical components. Entry Location — Cheap/Pullback, Fair/Mid or Expensive/Extended context. Fibonacci band — retracement-band context when appli
XagusdHamzai85pattern
Denis Hamza
Indicators
XagusdHamzai85pattern – Visual Pattern Detector for XAGUSD XagusdHamzai85pattern is a purely visual Expert Advisor designed for advanced technical analysis of Silver (XAGUSD) . It does not open any trades : its purpose is to clearly and instantly display price action patterns directly on the chart , making it ideal for backtesting, pattern study, and manual decision support . Detected Patterns The EA automatically detects and draws signals for the following classic patterns: Bullish & Bearish En
Pip Movement Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Stay ahead of market momentum with the Pip Movement Alert MT5, a versatile multicurrency indicator designed to track and alert traders on precise pip movements across multiple symbols, ideal for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to detect sudden market shifts, this indicator is a must-have for traders seeking to capitalize on rapid p
FREE
KS Fair Value Gap Alert
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
FVGs + Alerts is a Fair Value Gap detector and visualizer designed specifically for MetaTrader 5.  It helps traders identify and track price imbalances (Fair Value Gaps) that often act as key support/resistance or reaction zones in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading approaches. What is a Fair Value Gap (FVG)? A classic 3-candle Fair Value Gap forms when there is a strong imbalance between consecutive candles: Bullish FVG (potential support zone): High of candle [n-2] < Low of candle [n]
FREE
TradeInfos
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Indicators
Track your spread and all position PnLs (Buy & Sell) in real-time – stay in control of your trades at a glance! Features: Real-time spread display (in pips) Total Buy position PnL Total Sell position PnL Clean, non-intrusive display layout Works with all symbols and timeframes Perfect for: Scalpers needing quick spread awareness Day traders monitoring long/short performance Risk managers optimizing exposure No need to switch tabs or rely on external tools — everything you need is visible at
FREE
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.56 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Force Index with Adaptive Volatility Bands
Narayanan Mohanan Mohanan Krishnan
Indicators
This indicator plots the Force Index — each bar's price change multiplied by its volume — inside adaptive standard-deviation bands. Where price alone tells you that a market moved, the Force Index tells you how much effort went into moving it. A large price change on thin volume and a small change on heavy volume are very different events, even when the candles look similar. The Force Index separates them by combining both into a single reading, and the bands place that reading in the context of
FREE
MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5
Mcblastus Gicharu Ndiba
Indicators
Stop wasting time scanning dozens of currency pairs. MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5 instantly shows which pairs deserve attention and which pairs should be avoided, helping traders focus only on the highest-quality currency pair opportunities. Full Product Description MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify which forex pairs deserve attention before moving to deeper analysis or execution. Instead of forcing you to scan many pairs manually,
Magic Curves MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
Multi SAR MT5
Vladimir Pokora
5 (1)
Indicators
This tool monitors Parabolic SAR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of symbols/ markets you have entered
ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
The Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT5 is an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. It benefits traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by providing real-time signals based on the Average Directional Index, allowing for efficient market trend analysis. This tool streamlines the trading experience by simplifying the identification of trend strength and directional movement, making it an essential asset for trad
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.58 (12)
Indicators
Haven Volume Profile is a multifunctional indicator for volume profile analysis that helps identify key price levels based on the distribution of trading volume. It is designed for professional traders who want to better understand the market and identify important entry and exit points for trades. Other Products ->  HERE Main features: Point of Control (POC) calculation - the level of maximum trading activity, which helps identify the most liquid levels Value Area definition (area of increased
FREE
SmartEntry EA
Saksit Pawapootanont
Experts
Overview SmartEntry EA gives traders full control over any trading symbol — Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, and Forex — with both manual and automated entry modes. The EA automatically detects the symbol type and adjusts pip/unit calculations accordingly. The built-in panel allows real-time control of every feature without restarting the EA.   Key Features Auto HG Trigger •   Automatically detects bullish M1 candles exceeding a configurable size threshold •   Mode 1 — HG Sure-Fire: Opens BUY an
Supreme Copy Trade MT5 All In One
Andre Marques
Utilities
SUPREME COPY TRADE - ALL IN ONE The Fastest and Most Complete Copier for MetaTrader 5 Latency of only 100ms, up to 20x faster than common trade copiers. While other copiers take 2, 3 or even 5 seconds to replicate a trade, SUPREME COPY TRADE acts in just 100 milliseconds. Speed Comparison Common copiers: 2000ms Competitors: 500ms SUPREME COPY TRADE: 100ms (up to 20x faster) How We Achieve This Speed Instant event detection technology that reacts at the exact moment of the trade. Intelligent ver
Volume profile CVD Frato
Francisco Felipe Alves Da Silva Rocha
5 (2)
Indicators
Frato Volume Profile Pro v7.5 Developed by Frato Academy This indicator displays the price volume profile for MetaTrader 5. It calculates the distribution of traded volume by price level over a configurable period and presents the results directly on the main chart. Features: Volume profile with color gradient The indicator divides the price range into levels and assigns a corresponding volume to each level. The color of each level varies in a continuous gradient according to the volume: low
FREE
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Delta Volume Profile v3 Institutional Footprint
Rafael Goncalves De Faria
Indicators
Delta Volume Profile v3 — Institutional Footprint with a Clean Chart Delta Volume Profile v3 is a professional volume profile indicator designed for Tape Reading, Order Flow, and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders, delivering high analytical precision without cluttering the screen. Unlike traditional profiles that cover the candlesticks and hinder price action analysis, this version plots the profile fully aligned to the far right of the chart, ensuring a clean, elegant view without boxes
FREE
Reverse Trades Copier for Followers
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
Reverse TradeCopier for Followers can copy trades from an account that is running   Reverse TradeCopier for Source . Features: Copies trades from one source (master) account to multiple following (slave) accounts. Allow investor (read only) password for source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different brokers. Works with different quotes symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, etc.). Can copy orders from 4-digit quotes platform to 5-
FREE
SafePair Manual Trader Pro MultiPairs EA
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
Experts
SafePair Manual Trader Pro MultiPairs SafePair Manual Trader Pro MultiPairs is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to support professional manual trading, semi-automatic trade management, multi-symbol monitoring, risk planning, and intelligent market analysis from one powerful dashboard. This EA is built for traders who want fast manual execution, structured risk control, smart trade assistance, and clear on-chart decision support without relying on random signals or slow dashboard
Launcher Gold Indicator
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Launcher Gold Indicator  Unrelenting dedication to building exceptional software. ***If you are happy with the results of the Indicator, kindly leave a review*** Helps with the ranking...  We engineer trading software with a singular focus: precision, unprecidented performance and EXCELLENCE. The Path to Profits Through EAs – Emerge and Minting Developed by Ramulo Software , a team dedicated to building high-performance trading tools and professional algorithmic systems. Launcher Gold Indicat
FREE
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Experts
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
FTU Trend Pilot
James Erasmus
Indicators
Trend Pilot Indicator for the mt5 platform, can be used solely for trading, best combined with other indicators    Developed, tested and used with an EA/Algo with no issues. Products on chart arrow for entry signal or setup/entry with retrace Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal All time frames, non repaint, fast loading Usage: This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, low spread products can used min 5 timeframe and low
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
Indicators
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
Candle Timer Countdown Pro
Kun Ming Xie
Indicators
Overview Candle Timer Countdown Pro displays a smooth, accurate countdown to the close of the current candle, accompanied by a circular progress arc that gives you an instant visual sense of time remaining. Unlike other timers that freeze between ticks or drift out of sync, this indicator uses server time interpolation to deliver a stutter-free countdown on every timeframe from M1 to MN. Whether you trade scalping setups on the 1-minute chart or swing positions on H4, knowing exactly when the cu
My Fibonacci MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
My Fibonacci MT5 An automated Fibonacci indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764114 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formatio
FREE
Turtle Trade Channels Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
Indicators
1. Overview The Turtle Trade Channels is a comprehensive technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, based on the core principles of the classic Turtle Trading system. This indicator is designed to help traders identify significant price movements by plotting dynamic price channels that highlight potential channel breakouts and reversals. The methodology is based on channel breakouts: An upward channel breakout is indicated when the price breaks above the upper channel. A downward channel breakout
FREE
Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5
Issam Kassas
4.6 (121)
Indicators
The Supply and Demand Order Blocks: [User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links. The "Supply and Demand Order Blocks" indicator is a sophisticated tool based on Smart Money Concepts, fundamental to forex technical analysis. It focuses on identifying supply and demand zones, crucial areas where institutional traders leave significant footprints. The supply zone, indicating sell orders, and the demand zone, indicating buy orders, help traders anticipate potential reversals
FREE
MarketEnvNaviEN
Kizhi Hamashima
Utilities
MarketEnvNavi — AI Market Scanner for Discretionary Traders What this tool does MarketEnvNavi scans 12 major currency pairs in real time, ranks them by how well conditions are aligned, and lets you ask Claude AI for a plain-English breakdown of the top pairs — including specific price levels, stop-loss guidance, and a clear action recommendation. It is built for one purpose: to put an objective layer between you and the impulse to jump into a trade. What it does NOT do It does not place trades.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
More from author
Engulfing 13EMA
Janelovey Rongomaiwahine Kappely
Indicators
Description: The Engulfing 13EMA is a Multi Timeframe Indicator that scans Multiple Symbols which will help you to identify potential trade set ups. As well as Forex, it can scan Crypto, Exotics, Metals, Indices, Energies or what ever else you have in your Market Watch list. You also have the option to enable/disable the time frames you want to scan. (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1) All of these options are made possible from just ONE chart, from which the Indicator is attached An alert is pre
Filter:
Ryan Johnson
129
Ryan Johnson 2021.01.21 09:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review