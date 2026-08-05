Important SMC Levels and Zones

Description

Important SMC Levels and Zones is a streamlined intraday structure tool designed to bring absolute clarity to your charts. Built for traders who want to eliminate indicator clutter, it maps out critical market benchmarks with a clean, minimalist layout so you can focus entirely on price action and session context.

Why Choose This Indicator?

  • Zero Clutter: Replaces a dozen messy tools by automatically plotting essential intraday reference levels and zones directly on your main chart window .

  • Session Precision: Dynamically tracks fixed New York session parameters, including the 09:00–09:45 Opening Range (ORB) and multi-timeframe volume distributions .

  • Clean VWAP Integration: Features automated Daily and NY Regular Trading Hours (RTH) VWAP calculations alongside previous session continuations, completely optimized to eliminate live-tick jitter and visual gaps .

  • Timeframe Invariant: Whether you trade on 1-minute, 5-minute, or higher timeframes, key profile boundaries (VAH, VAL, and POC) remain 100% stable and consistent.

The Ultimate Intraday System: Combine with Taylor Cycles

To unlock the full potential of your intraday analysis, pair Important SMC Levels and Zones with the George Taylor framework available on the MQL5 Market .

While Important SMC Levels and Zones provides the critical structural boundaries, liquidity benchmarks, and session volume profiles, the George Taylor Indicator maps out projected daily price ranges and cyclic target zones. Together, they create a powerful, self-contained trading system: use the Taylor cycle projections to anticipate market reach, and rely on the SMC levels and volume profiles to execute at high-probability turning points.

Clean up your workspace, trade the key sessions with precision, and build a systematic edge today .

👉 Get the companion tool here: George Taylor Indicator on MQL5 Market
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
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George Taylor Trade Zones with Projected Range
Edward James Crivello
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George Taylor Trade Zones with Projected Range Map the true rhythm of the market with institutional precision. The George Taylor Trade Zones indicator is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to project highly accurate intraday support, resistance, and breakout targets. By mathematically mapping the market's natural cycle of accumulation and distribution, this indicator provides Forex and CFD traders with a definitive roadmap of where "smart money" is actively pricing the day's liquidity
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