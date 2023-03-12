Gann 9 plus

Gann 9+ Indicator Introduction

The "Gann Matrix Chart" is the most simple and clear technical analysis in Gann theory, which is the calculation tool that Gann has always been committed to using. It is the essence of Gann's whole life. The Gann 9+ indicator uses the matrix chart to find the future high or low points of stocks or futures.

Indicator Input:

  1. The base and step size can be set as 1 by default;

  2. When the multiple is -1, the multiple will be automatically obtained, or it can be filled in manually; (The price divided by the multiple is the starting value)

  3. Long and short represent calculating the target price upwards or downwards from the starting point;

  4. Indicates whether to display the benchmark line;

  5. The starting value is the price divided by the multiple, whether to round off the starting value;

  6. Indicates how many target prices to display.

Trading method suggestion:

  1. The lines drawn will have obvious support and resistance, even reversals. After breaking through, add positions and reduce positions after reaching them;

  2. Match with other scalp and oscillation indicators to greatly increase the success rate;

  3. Try to use it as a main/auxiliary indicator, but do not just rely on one indicator.

Special note: This indicator is intended for use by individuals who have a certain understanding of Gann theory.


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Introduction to the Magic TD Sequential 9 The "Magic TD 9" is a technical analysis tool for stocks. It is based on historical price data and divides prices into nine levels based on a certain magnitude. It then calculates the average price of each level and constructs a sequence of nine data points. This sequence is called the "Magic TD 9," with the first data point representing the stock's lowest price and the ninth data point representing the highest price. Index inputs: 1 Turns: represen
MCDX Plus
Yin Zhong Peng
Indicators
简介： 六彩神龙指标【MCD Hot Money】进是一种常用的技术指标，被广泛应用于股票交易中。它由六人不同的指标组成，包括均线、相对强弱指标井、移动平均收盘线等。这人指标可以有效地帮助投资者确定股票的买入和卖出时机。 六彩神龙用来看筹码了解庄家动向。看个股买卖少踩炕，少被套；跟庄吃肉，用于判断个股趋势！ 指标设置  ： hot_money_sensitivity = 0.7;             // Hot Money Sensitivity hot_money_period = 40;                   // Hot Money Period hot_money_base = 30;                     // Hot Money Base banker_sensitivity = 1.5;                  // Banker Sensitivity banker_period = 50;                        // Banker Period banker_base = 50;       
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