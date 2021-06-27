Auto pivot Pro indicator for forex stocks indices

This is MetaTrader 4 Professional Auto Pivot Indicator that you can use for any currency pairs. It's very professional strategy and it has higher accuracy if you know how to use it. It is built with mql4 language.





Features:

It will change Pivot types according to your Timeframe.

It has good accuracy to find out signals

It has good accuracy to find out signals Daily Pivot is for H1 Timeframe.

It has Daily Pivot with 3 Daily Support Resistance Level.

It has Weekly Pivot with 3 Weekly Support Resistance Level.

It has Monthly Pivot with 3 Monthly Support Resistance Level.

If you switch timeframe H1 to H4, It will change the S/R levels to Weekly S/R levels.

You can use it to determine support resistance

You can use it for entry and exit trade.



You will get future updates of this indicator for lifetime.

You can use it with your any other forex strategy or forex ea bot and forex robot. Also you can use it on any charts.