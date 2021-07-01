Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.23
- Updated: 25 December 2021
- Activations: 10
(Crypto Currency Charts)
Run the script in the link to use the program. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69000
This program requires installation.
https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/73887
You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://api.binance.com
I would recommend the ındıcator to everyone. It makes the life much easier if you want to analyze charts on MT5 for binance cypto pairs. The auther is supporting 7/24 if you need any assitance. Thanks