Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data

4
(Crypto Currency Charts)

It brings the history as much as the number of bars you specify and starts to show the instant data directly.

Provides the opportunity to work in all time frames.

Allows you to work with multiple symbols.

This app is a background service.



It downloads the history of all symbols starting with "S" on the market watch screen and shows the ticks data.



Automatically transfers real-time trading data of Binance Spot to MT5.



Run the script in the link to use the program.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69000


This program requires installation.

https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/73887 


You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://api.binance.com

https://fapi.binance.com



Video Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data
Reviews 3
Samil Bozuyuk
9818
Samil Bozuyuk 2021.11.27 07:33 
 

I would recommend the ındıcator to everyone. It makes the life much easier if you want to analyze charts on MT5 for binance cypto pairs. The auther is supporting 7/24 if you need any assitance. Thanks

dorederka
427
dorederka 2021.09.08 18:02 
 

Good ea and good support. It would be great if the program was easier to use.

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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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Real Time Binance Futures Ticks Data
Ugur Ucak
3.5 (2)
Utilities
(Crypto Currency Charts) It brings the history as much as the number of bars you specify and starts to show the instant data directly. Provides the opportunity to work in all time frames. Allows you to work with multiple symbols. This app is a background service. It downloads the history of all symbols starting with "F" on the market watch screen and shows the ticks data. Automatically transfers real-time trading data of Binance Futures to MT5. Run the script in the link to use the program. 
Binance Future Symbol List Update
Ugur Ucak
Utilities
(Cryptocurrency Charts) Saves all symbols from Binance Future into custom symbols. Adds the "F" prefix to symbols in Binance Future. It creates the infrastructure where the symbols in Binance Future can be followed. You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://fapi.binance.com just double click the script. You have the entire list in seconds. see the product in the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68694
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Binance Spot Symbol List Update
Ugur Ucak
Utilities
(Cryptocurrency Charts) Saves all symbols from Binance Spot into custom symbols. Adds the "S" prefix to symbols in Binance Spot. It creates the infrastructure where the symbols in Binance Spot can be followed. You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://api.binance.com just double click the script. You have the entire list in seconds. see the product in the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69001
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Binance Chek Time
Ugur Ucak
Utilities
It is utility for working Real Time Binance Futures Ticks Data and Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data . It is designed to pull data faster and stay within the boundaries of Binance Future. Working logic: Global Variables records the time information it receives from Binance Check Server Time. In other programs, they do their work faster and more efficiently by using this time information. You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL:   https://api.binance
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Mt5 bot for Binance
Ugur Ucak
5 (2)
Utilities
Mt5 bot for Binance Future (Expert) The system is running on Binance Future market. You can easily integrate it into your own code to automate operations. Manual operation panel is available. Hedge mod compatible. All operations can be done manually from the screen. It is the most effective way to control many cryptocurrencies at the same time. The screen is template type with binance screen. You can download the template file from the link. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WHqGhym0QIK31
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Samil Bozuyuk
9818
Samil Bozuyuk 2021.11.27 07:33 
 

I would recommend the ındıcator to everyone. It makes the life much easier if you want to analyze charts on MT5 for binance cypto pairs. The auther is supporting 7/24 if you need any assitance. Thanks

Issam Khettabi
850
Issam Khettabi 2021.10.27 05:18 
 

After days of using it .. Really need a lot of updates/work to be perfect

dorederka
427
dorederka 2021.09.08 18:02 
 

Good ea and good support. It would be great if the program was easier to use.

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