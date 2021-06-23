Real Time Binance Futures Ticks Data

3.5

(Crypto Currency Charts)

It brings the history as much as the number of bars you specify and starts to show the instant data directly.

Provides the opportunity to work in all time frames.

Allows you to work with multiple symbols.

This app is a background service.


It downloads the history of all symbols starting with "F" on the market watch screen and shows the ticks data.


Automatically transfers real-time trading data of Binance Futures to MT5.


Run the script in the link to use the program.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68691


This program requires installation.

https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/73887 


You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://fapi.binance.com



Video Real Time Binance Futures Ticks Data
Reviews 2
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV
3702
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV 2021.07.27 22:59 
 

Work perfectly! It is very good solution (for this money) and best on mt5 Use in my robot for analysis and signal

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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
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Binance Future Symbol List Update
Ugur Ucak
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(Cryptocurrency Charts) Saves all symbols from Binance Future into custom symbols. Adds the "F" prefix to symbols in Binance Future. It creates the infrastructure where the symbols in Binance Future can be followed. You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://fapi.binance.com just double click the script. You have the entire list in seconds. see the product in the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68694
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Binance Spot Symbol List Update
Ugur Ucak
Utilities
(Cryptocurrency Charts) Saves all symbols from Binance Spot into custom symbols. Adds the "S" prefix to symbols in Binance Spot. It creates the infrastructure where the symbols in Binance Spot can be followed. You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://api.binance.com just double click the script. You have the entire list in seconds. see the product in the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69001
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Binance Chek Time
Ugur Ucak
Utilities
It is utility for working Real Time Binance Futures Ticks Data and Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data . It is designed to pull data faster and stay within the boundaries of Binance Future. Working logic: Global Variables records the time information it receives from Binance Check Server Time. In other programs, they do their work faster and more efficiently by using this time information. You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL:   https://api.binance
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Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data
Ugur Ucak
4 (3)
Utilities
(Crypto Currency Charts) It brings the history as much as the number of bars you specify and starts to show the instant data directly. Provides the opportunity to work in all time frames. Allows you to work with multiple symbols. This app is a background service. It downloads the history of all symbols starting with "S" on the market watch screen and shows the ticks data. Automatically transfers real-time trading data of Binance Spot to MT5. Run the script in the link to use the pr
Mt5 bot for Binance
Ugur Ucak
5 (2)
Utilities
Mt5 bot for Binance Future (Expert) The system is running on Binance Future market. You can easily integrate it into your own code to automate operations. Manual operation panel is available. Hedge mod compatible. All operations can be done manually from the screen. It is the most effective way to control many cryptocurrencies at the same time. The screen is template type with binance screen. You can download the template file from the link. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WHqGhym0QIK31
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Abbas Shojaee
2630
Abbas Shojaee 2022.08.07 03:23 
 

The product makes the MetaTrader slow and frequently stops working, which urges restarts. I asked the author for help, he spent an hour remotely on my system to make it work, but it soon after stopped. Unfortunately, Ugur didn't accept my refund request. The Metatrader support desk was of no use either.

CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV
3702
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV 2021.07.27 22:59 
 

Work perfectly! It is very good solution (for this money) and best on mt5 Use in my robot for analysis and signal

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