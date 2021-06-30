Binance Spot Symbol List Update
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 January 2022
(Cryptocurrency Charts)
Saves all symbols from Binance Spot into custom symbols.
Adds the "S" prefix to symbols in Binance Spot.
It creates the infrastructure where the symbols in Binance Spot can be followed.
You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://api.binance.com
just double click the script.
You have the entire list in seconds.
see the product in the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69001
немає покрокової інструкції як встановити щоб працювало, і як використовувати в MT5. Не можу користуватись, не розібрався, як активувати .