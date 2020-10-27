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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Night Hunter Pro 9 Pairs
Valeriia Mishchenko

Night Hunter Pro 9 Pairs

Valeriia Mishchenko
Valeriia Mishchenko

Valeriia Mishchenko

4.2 (277)
14 products 11 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
303 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2020 206%
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 433
Profit Trades:
1 660 (68.22%)
Loss Trades:
773 (31.77%)
Best trade:
18.68 AUD
Worst trade:
-22.78 AUD
Gross Profit:
1 103.82 AUD (96 638 pips)
Gross Loss:
-897.52 AUD (67 010 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (15.89 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.47 AUD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
7.35%
Max deposit load:
18.37%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.32
Long Trades:
1 005 (41.31%)
Short Trades:
1 428 (58.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
0.08 AUD
Average Profit:
0.66 AUD
Average Loss:
-1.16 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-5.43 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.47 AUD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.91%
Annual Forecast:
-10.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.54 AUD
Maximal:
62.06 AUD (21.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.94% (62.06 AUD)
By Equity:
11.41% (12.18 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 464
EURCAD 367
CHFJPY 366
GBPUSD 293
AUDCAD 272
EURAUD 223
EURCHF 176
USDCAD 157
USDCHF 115
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 45
EURCAD 39
CHFJPY 11
GBPUSD 6
AUDCAD 6
EURAUD 20
EURCHF -12
USDCAD 15
USDCHF 26
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 5.9K
EURCAD 6.8K
CHFJPY 3.9K
GBPUSD 2.3K
AUDCAD 2.3K
EURAUD 4.2K
EURCHF -6
USDCAD 2.5K
USDCHF 2.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.68 AUD
Worst trade: -23 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.89 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.43 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
OpogroupLLC-Real1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 29
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.24 × 169
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.53 × 171
ICMarkets-Live15
0.54 × 317
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.60 × 65
ICMarkets-Live10
0.65 × 118
ICMarkets-Live19
0.68 × 945
ICMarkets-Live01
0.71 × 445
ICMarkets-Live03
0.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.72 × 32
ICMarkets-Live17
0.78 × 449
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.79 × 58
ICMarkets-Live06
0.81 × 309
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.83 × 106
117 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Running Night Hunter Pro - the best Night Scalper ever

EURUSD + EURCHF + USDCAD
No reviews
2026.01.08 21:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 02:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 21:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 02:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 20:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 02:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.08 00:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 04:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.03 23:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.03 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.12 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.10 01:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.09 22:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 02:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.04.14 02:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.04.11 22:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.04.07 13:34
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2023.04.05 03:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.04.04 23:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.03.19 00:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Night Hunter Pro 9 Pairs
999 USD per month
206%
0
0
USD
306
AUD
303
100%
2 433
68%
7%
1.22
0.08
AUD
22%
1:500
Copy

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