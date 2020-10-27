- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 433
Profit Trades:
1 660 (68.22%)
Loss Trades:
773 (31.77%)
Best trade:
18.68 AUD
Worst trade:
-22.78 AUD
Gross Profit:
1 103.82 AUD (96 638 pips)
Gross Loss:
-897.52 AUD (67 010 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (15.89 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.47 AUD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
7.35%
Max deposit load:
18.37%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.32
Long Trades:
1 005 (41.31%)
Short Trades:
1 428 (58.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
0.08 AUD
Average Profit:
0.66 AUD
Average Loss:
-1.16 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-5.43 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.47 AUD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.91%
Annual Forecast:
-10.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.54 AUD
Maximal:
62.06 AUD (21.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.94% (62.06 AUD)
By Equity:
11.41% (12.18 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|464
|EURCAD
|367
|CHFJPY
|366
|GBPUSD
|293
|AUDCAD
|272
|EURAUD
|223
|EURCHF
|176
|USDCAD
|157
|USDCHF
|115
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|45
|EURCAD
|39
|CHFJPY
|11
|GBPUSD
|6
|AUDCAD
|6
|EURAUD
|20
|EURCHF
|-12
|USDCAD
|15
|USDCHF
|26
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|5.9K
|EURCAD
|6.8K
|CHFJPY
|3.9K
|GBPUSD
|2.3K
|AUDCAD
|2.3K
|EURAUD
|4.2K
|EURCHF
|-6
|USDCAD
|2.5K
|USDCHF
|2.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.68 AUD
Worst trade: -23 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.89 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.43 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 29
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.24 × 169
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.53 × 171
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.54 × 317
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.60 × 65
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.65 × 118
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.68 × 945
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.71 × 445
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.72 × 32
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.78 × 449
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.79 × 58
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.81 × 309
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.83 × 106
Running Night Hunter Pro - the best Night Scalper ever
EURUSD + EURCHF + USDCAD
EURUSD + EURCHF + USDCAD
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
206%
0
0
USD
USD
306
AUD
AUD
303
100%
2 433
68%
7%
1.22
0.08
AUD
AUD
22%
1:500