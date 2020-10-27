The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge04 0.00 × 1 OpogroupLLC-Real1 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-9 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-5 0.00 × 1 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-Live17 0.00 × 29 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live08 0.00 × 1 Tradeview-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.24 × 169 TMGM.TradeMax-Live4 0.33 × 3 ICMarkets-Live07 0.53 × 171 ICMarkets-Live15 0.54 × 317 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.60 × 65 ICMarkets-Live10 0.65 × 118 ICMarkets-Live19 0.68 × 945 ICMarkets-Live01 0.71 × 445 ICMarkets-Live03 0.71 × 7 ICMarkets-Live14 0.72 × 32 ICMarkets-Live17 0.78 × 449 AudentiaCapital-Live 0.79 × 58 ICMarkets-Live06 0.81 × 309 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.83 × 106 117 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor