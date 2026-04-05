TriggerArrow

It's a DYNAMIC PERIOD indicator which identifies best ENTRY PRICE in the direction of main trend. It's completely non-repaint indicator and very simple to use.
Each arrow has a specific impact value from 1 to 10. Basically there is no important difference between impact numbers. The main point is: A higher impact value means that signal is generated from a bigger swing.
When it draws a Buy arrow on a bottom, It means that we had a Trend, A correction, And now this bottom is a reliable trigger for buy trade in the direction of main trend. And Vice Versa for Sell trends.

Key Features of Trigger Arrow:

  • Doesn't repaint
  • Identifies the best Trigger
  • Useful for Trend Trading and Swing Trading
  • Powerful in Up-Trends, Down-Trends and Non-Trend situations
  • Works on any Assets and Time-Frame
  • Suggests best entry price to reduce risk 
  • Very simple and easy to use
  • Sends Alerts, Emails and Push Notifications
  • The Sensitivity parameter helps trader to compatible it with his/her own trading type


Parameters:

Main Setting:
  • Maximum Bars : Maximum candles to draw arrows. This parameter won't change the results of calculations. Just decrease the calculation time
  • Signal Type : "Current Bar" means: The last signal will be generated before last candle is closed. And "Confirmed Bar" means: the last signal will be generated after last candle closed.

    • (Changeable on the Panel)

  • Sensitivity: You can set the Sensitivity from A to C. A means the lowest Sensitivity and C means the highest. I myself prefer the B that is medium one

    • (Changeable on the Panel)

  • Arrow Size : Size of Arrows
  • Buy Arrow Color : Color of Buy arrows
  • Sell Arrow Color : Color of Sell arrows
Alert Setting:
  • Show Screen Alert : Shows screen alert if an arrow appears
  • Send Push Notification : Sends a push notification if an arrow appears
  • Send Email : Sends an Email if an arrow appears

Panel and info Setting:

  • Move panel in X axis : Moving Panel in X axis of chart
  • Move panel in Y axis : Moving Panel in Y axis of chart


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Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
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Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
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This indicator calculates Correlation among currency pairs (Selected by user) to find the least and/or most correlated symbols in real time. Correlation ranges from -100% to +100%, where -100% represents currencies moving in opposite directions (negative correlation) and +100% represents currencies moving in the same direction. Note The Correlation more than 80 (Adjustable) between two currency pairs, Shows that they are quite similar in the kind of movement and side. The Correlation less than
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Are you unhappy with the size of the main chart when using oscillators? You can add MACD, RSI, Stochastic, ATR and Momentum indicators using  Main Chart Oscillators. Vertical Size : Vertical size of indicator's window Drawing Mode : Add Oscillators on same section or create a new section for any of them Draw Top Line : Draws a line in the top of indicator's section to separate it Top Line Style : Style of top line Top Line Color : Color of top line Top Line Width : Width of top line Show Indicat
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This indicator calculates Correlation among currency pairs (Selected by user) to find the least and/or most correlated symbols in real time. Correlation ranges from -100% to +100%, where -100% represents currencies moving in opposite directions (negative correlation) and +100% represents currencies moving in the same direction. Note The Correlation more than 80 (Adjustable) between two currency pairs, Shows that they are quite similar in the kind of movement and side. The Correlation less than
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It's a DYNAMIC PERIOD indicator which identifies best ENTRY PRICE in the direction of main trend. It's completely non-repaint indicator and very simple to use. Each arrow has a specific impact value from 1 to 10. Basically there is no important difference between impact numbers. The main point is: A higher impact value means that signal is generated from a bigger swing. When it draws a Buy arrow on a bottom, It means that we had a Trend, A correction, And now this bottom is a reliable trigger fo
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