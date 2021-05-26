TriggerArrow MT5

It's a DYNAMIC PERIOD indicator which identifies best ENTRY PRICE in the direction of main trend. It's completely non-repaint indicator and very simple to use.

Each arrow has a specific impact value from 1 to 10. Basically there is no important difference between impact numbers. The main point is: A higher impact value means that signal is generated from a bigger swing.
When it draws a Buy arrow on a bottom, It means that we had a Trend, A correction, And now this bottom is a reliable trigger for buy trade in the direction of main trend. And Vice Versa for Sell trends.

Key Features of Trigger Arrow:
  • Doesn't repaint
  • Identifies the best Trigger
  • Useful for Trend Trading and Swing Trading
  • Powerful in Up-Trends, Down-Trends and Non-Trend situations
  • Works on any Assets and Time-Frame
  • Suggests best entry price to reduce risk 
  • Very simple and easy to use
  • Sends Alerts, Emails and Push Notifications
  • The Sensitivity parameter helps trader to compatible it with his/her own trading type


Parameters: Main Setting:
  • Maximum Bars : Maximum candles to draw arrows. This parameter won't change the results of calculations. Just decrease the calculation time
  • Signal Type : "Current Bar" means: The last signal will be generated before last candle is closed. And "Confirmed Bar" means: the last signal will be generated after last candle closed.

    • (Changeable on the Panel)

  • Sensitivity: You can set the Sensitivity from A to C. A means the lowest Sensitivity and C means the highest. I myself prefer the B that is medium one

    • (Changeable on the Panel)

  • Arrow Size : Size of Arrows
  • Buy Arrow Color : Color of Buy arrows
  • Sell Arrow Color : Color of Sell arrows
Alert Setting:
  • Show Screen Alert : Shows screen alert if an arrow appears
  • Send Push Notification : Sends a push notification if an arrow appears
  • Send Email : Sends an Email if an arrow appears

Panel and info Setting:

  • Move panel in X axis : Moving Panel in X axis of chart
  • Move panel in Y axis : Moving Panel in Y axis of chart



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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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Correlation Dashboard
Christopher Cyril Abu Aita
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This indicator calculates Correlation among currency pairs (Selected by user) to find the least and/or most correlated symbols in real time. Correlation ranges from -100% to +100%, where -100% represents currencies moving in opposite directions (negative correlation) and +100% represents currencies moving in the same direction. Note The Correlation more than 80 (Adjustable) between two currency pairs, Shows that they are quite similar in the kind of movement and side. The Correlation less than
Main Chart Oscillators
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Are you unhappy with the size of the main chart when using oscillators? You can add MACD, RSI, Stochastic, ATR and Momentum indicators using  Main Chart Oscillators. Vertical Size : Vertical size of indicator's window Drawing Mode : Add Oscillators on same section or create a new section for any of them Draw Top Line : Draws a line in the top of indicator's section to separate it Top Line Style : Style of top line Top Line Color : Color of top line Top Line Width : Width of top line Show Indicat
TriggerArrow
Christopher Cyril Abu Aita
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It's a  DYNAMIC PERIOD  indicator which identifies best ENTRY PRICE in the direction of main trend. It's completely non-repaint indicator and very simple to use. Each arrow has a specific impact value from 1 to 10. Basically there is no important difference between impact numbers. The main point is: A higher impact value means that signal is generated from a bigger swing. When it draws a Buy arrow on a bottom, It means that we had a Trend, A correction, And now this bottom is a reliable trigge
Correlation Dashboard MT5
Christopher Cyril Abu Aita
Indicators
This indicator calculates Correlation among currency pairs (Selected by user) to find the least and/or most correlated symbols in real time. Correlation ranges from -100% to +100%, where -100% represents currencies moving in opposite directions (negative correlation) and +100% represents currencies moving in the same direction. Note The Correlation more than 80 (Adjustable) between two currency pairs, Shows that they are quite similar in the kind of movement and side. The Correlation less than
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