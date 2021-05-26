TriggerArrow MT5

It's a DYNAMIC PERIOD indicator which identifies best ENTRY PRICE in the direction of main trend. It's completely non-repaint indicator and very simple to use.

Each arrow has a specific impact value from 1 to 10. Basically there is no important difference between impact numbers. The main point is: A higher impact value means that signal is generated from a bigger swing.

When it draws a Buy arrow on a bottom, It means that we had a Trend, A correction, And now this bottom is a reliable trigger for buy trade in the direction of main trend. And Vice Versa for Sell trends.



Doesn't repaint

Identifies the best Trigger



Useful for Trend Trading and Swing Trading

Powerful in Up-Trends, Down-Trends and Non-Trend situations

Works on any Assets and Time-Frame

Suggests best entry price to reduce risk

Very simple and easy to use

Sends Alerts, Emails and Push Notifications

The Sensitivity parameter helps trader to compatible it with his/her own trading type

Key Features of Trigger Arrow:





Maximum Bars : Maximum candles to draw arrows. This parameter won't change the results of calculations. Just decrease the calculation time

Signal Type : "Current Bar" means: The last signal will be generated before last candle is closed. And "Confirmed Bar" means: the last signal will be generated after last candle closed.

(Changeable on the Panel)

Sensitivity: You can set the Sensitivity from A to C. A means the lowest Sensitivity and C means the highest. I myself prefer the B that is medium one

(Changeable on the Panel)

Arrow Size : Size of Arrows

Buy Arrow Color : Color of Buy arrows

Sell Arrow Color : Color of Sell arrows

Show Screen Alert : Shows screen alert if an arrow appears

Send Push Notification : Sends a push notification if an arrow appears

Send Email : Sends an Email if an arrow appears

Parameters: Main Setting:Alert Setting:

Panel and info Setting:

Move panel in X axis : Moving Panel in X axis of chart

Move panel in Y axis : Moving Panel in Y axis of chart







