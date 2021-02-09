Are you unhappy with the size of the main chart when using oscillators?

You can add MACD, RSI, Stochastic, ATR and Momentum indicators using Main Chart Oscillators.

Vertical Size : Vertical size of indicator's window

Vertical size of indicator's window Drawing Mode : Add Oscillators on same section or create a new section for any of them

Add Oscillators on same section or create a new section for any of them Draw Top Line : Draws a line in the top of indicator's section to separate it

Draws a line in the top of indicator's section to separate it Top Line Style : Style of top line

Style of top line Top Line Color : Color of top line

Color of top line Top Line Width : Width of top line

Width of top line Show Indicator Name and Value : if you set it to ON, active oscillators' name and value will be shown on the section

if you set it to ON, active oscillators' name and value will be shown on the section DeActive Button Background Color : Set deactive button's color

Set deactive button's color Active Button Background Color : Set active button's color

Set active button's color Buttons Font Color : Set button's font color

Set button's font color Move Panel in X axis : Buttons Panel's X from the left of the chart

Buttons Panel's X from the left of the chart Move Panel in Y axis : Buttons Panel's Y from the top of the chart