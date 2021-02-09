Main Chart Oscillators

Are you unhappy with the size of the main chart when using oscillators?

You can add MACD, RSI, Stochastic, ATR and Momentum indicators using Main Chart Oscillators.

  • Vertical Size : Vertical size of indicator's window
  • Drawing Mode : Add Oscillators on same section or create a new section for any of them
  • Draw Top Line : Draws a line in the top of indicator's section to separate it
  • Top Line Style : Style of top line
  • Top Line Color : Color of top line
  • Top Line Width : Width of top line
  • Show Indicator Name and Value : if you set it to ON, active oscillators' name and value will be shown on the section
  • DeActive Button Background Color : Set deactive button's color
  • Active Button Background Color :  Set active button's color
  • Buttons Font Color :  Set button's font color
  • Move Panel in X axis :  Buttons Panel's X from the left of the chart
  • Move Panel in Y axis : Buttons Panel's Y  from the top of the chart


All Oscillators have their own input parameters as they are in default version of MT4


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Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Correlation Dashboard
Christopher Cyril Abu Aita
Indicators
This indicator calculates Correlation among currency pairs (Selected by user) to find the least and/or most correlated symbols in real time. Correlation ranges from -100% to +100%, where -100% represents currencies moving in opposite directions (negative correlation) and +100% represents currencies moving in the same direction. Note The Correlation more than 80 (Adjustable) between two currency pairs, Shows that they are quite similar in the kind of movement and side. The Correlation less than
TriggerArrow
Christopher Cyril Abu Aita
Indicators
It's a  DYNAMIC PERIOD  indicator which identifies best ENTRY PRICE in the direction of main trend. It's completely non-repaint indicator and very simple to use. Each arrow has a specific impact value from 1 to 10. Basically there is no important difference between impact numbers. The main point is: A higher impact value means that signal is generated from a bigger swing. When it draws a Buy arrow on a bottom, It means that we had a Trend, A correction, And now this bottom is a reliable trigge
Correlation Dashboard MT5
Christopher Cyril Abu Aita
Indicators
This indicator calculates Correlation among currency pairs (Selected by user) to find the least and/or most correlated symbols in real time. Correlation ranges from -100% to +100%, where -100% represents currencies moving in opposite directions (negative correlation) and +100% represents currencies moving in the same direction. Note The Correlation more than 80 (Adjustable) between two currency pairs, Shows that they are quite similar in the kind of movement and side. The Correlation less than
TriggerArrow MT5
Christopher Cyril Abu Aita
Indicators
It's a DYNAMIC PERIOD indicator which identifies best ENTRY PRICE in the direction of main trend. It's completely non-repaint indicator and very simple to use. Each arrow has a specific impact value from 1 to 10. Basically there is no important difference between impact numbers. The main point is: A higher impact value means that signal is generated from a bigger swing. When it draws a Buy arrow on a bottom, It means that we had a Trend, A correction, And now this bottom is a reliable trigger fo
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