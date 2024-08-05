EMarket AI
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 5 August 2024
- Activations: 5
The wait is over, the AI for Traders has arrived!
The Elite Market AI is an Expert Advisor powered by one of the most advanced generative AI models available today. It processes the price and indicator data displayed on the screen, providing traders with valuable insights into the current market situation. This analysis can be crucial for making informed buy or sell decisions, assisting in trading strategy, and enhancing the accuracy of operations.
Configurations
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Country Code
- Description: Defines the country code using the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 format (e.g., US for the United States, BR for Brazil).
- Note: For the complete list of country codes, see IBAN Country Codes.
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Indicator Data Sample Size
- Description: Defines the maximum number of data samples the indicator will use for its analysis.
- Maximum Allowed Value: 60
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Economic Data Sample Size
- Description: Defines the maximum number of data samples that will be used to analyze economic data.
- Maximum Allowed Value: 10
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AI Messages in Alerts
- Description: Determines whether AI-generated messages will be included in alerts.
- Options: Yes or No
Additional Information
- The AI messages window allows for minimizing and maximizing, providing flexibility in monitoring alerts.
- There are two text boxes:
- One displays messages generated by the AI.
- Another lists the names of the indicator buffers being processed for AI analysis.
Hardware Requirements/ Processor and Memory
- CPU: Modern CPU with at least 8 cores recommended.
- GPU: One or more powerful GPUs, preferably Nvidia.
- RAM: Minimum 16 GB. Recommended is 32GB or more.
Disclaimer
Elite Market AI utilizes one of the most advanced generative AI models available today to provide market information and insights. However, due to the nature of generative AI, it is not possible to accurately predict the types of comments that will be issued. The information provided by Elite Market AI is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice or investment recommendations.
It is important to emphasize that all operations conducted in the financial market are the sole responsibility of the trader. The trading environment is a high-risk environment, and such operations should only be undertaken by individuals who fully understand the risks involved. Elite Market AI and its developers are not responsible for any financial losses resulting from the use of this software.
Traders should conduct their own analysis and make informed decisions based on their own due diligence and understanding of the market. Any financial losses resulting from the use of information provided by Elite Market AI are the sole responsibility of the trader.