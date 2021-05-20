Индикатор Average Profit будет полезен скальперам, локерам, поклонникам Мартингейла, а также тем, кто открывает много сделок в течении дня. Посмотрите видео внизу, там подробно показана работа этого информационного индикатора. Индикатор показывает уровень безубытка по нескольким ордерам, а также показывает прибыль или убытки на разных ценовых значениях. Есть возможность показа на графике ранее закрытых ордеров, как в тестере стратегий. Индикатор ATR DAY показывает средний дневной диапазон движения цены по валютной паре, а также сколько уже пройдено и сколько осталось.

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The Average Profit indicator will be useful for scalpers, lokers, Martingale fans, as well as those who open a lot of trades during the day. Watch the video below, where the operation of this information indicator is shown in detail. The indicator shows the breakeven level for several orders, and also shows profit or loss at different price values. It is possible to display previously closed orders on the chart, as in the strategy tester. The ATR DAY indicator shows the average daily range of price movement for a currency pair, as well as how much has already been passed and how much is left.

Настройки:

ATR - количество дней для расчета. Рекомендуемое значение - 5.

Profit_Point - количество пунктов от уровня безубытка для расчета прибыли.

Orders_History_Buy - показ на графике ранее закрытых ордеров Buy.

Orders_History_Sell - показ на графике ранее закрытых ордеров Sell.

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Settings:

ATR - the number of days to calculate. The recommended value is 5.

Profit_Point - the number of points from the breakeven level for calculating profit.

Orders_History_Buy - showing previously closed Buy orders on the chart.

Orders_History_Sell - display of previously closed Sell orders on the chart.



