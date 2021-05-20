Average Profit

Индикатор Average Profit будет полезен скальперам, локерам, поклонникам Мартингейла, а также тем, кто открывает много сделок в течении дня. Посмотрите видео внизу, там подробно показана работа этого информационного индикатора. Индикатор показывает уровень безубытка по нескольким ордерам, а также показывает прибыль или убытки на разных ценовых значениях. Есть возможность показа на графике ранее закрытых ордеров, как в тестере стратегий. Индикатор ATR DAY показывает средний дневной диапазон движения цены по валютной паре, а также сколько уже пройдено и сколько осталось.

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The Average Profit indicator will be useful for scalpers, lokers, Martingale fans, as well as those who open a lot of trades during the day. Watch the video below, where the operation of this information indicator is shown in detail. The indicator shows the breakeven level for several orders, and also shows profit or loss at different price values. It is possible to display previously closed orders on the chart, as in the strategy tester. The ATR DAY indicator shows the average daily range of price movement for a currency pair, as well as how much has already been passed and how much is left.

Настройки:

ATR - количество дней для расчета. Рекомендуемое значение - 5.

Profit_Point - количество пунктов от уровня безубытка для расчета прибыли.

Orders_History_Buy - показ на графике ранее закрытых ордеров Buy.

Orders_History_Sell - показ на графике ранее закрытых ордеров Sell.  

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Settings:

ATR - the number of days to calculate. The recommended value is 5.

Profit_Point - the number of points from the breakeven level for calculating profit.

Orders_History_Buy - showing previously closed Buy orders on the chart.

Orders_History_Sell - display of previously closed Sell orders on the chart.


Video Average Profit
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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Himera
Aleksei Andarzhanov
Experts
Две стратегии в одном Советнике. Стратегия_1 хорошо работает во флэте по Н1-Н4 , Стратегия_2 дает хорошие результаты при тренде.  Работа советника подробно показана в видео внизу. Убыточные ордера закрываются прибыльными ордерами, что уменьшает просадку. В Стратегии_2 одновременно с сеткой  против тренда строится сетка по тренду, прибыльная сетка компенсирует просадку. Прибыльную сетку можно закрывать самим на максимумах, или выбрать для неё Take Profit на уровне сопротивления, поддержки, грани
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