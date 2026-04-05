The Reflex indicator is very easy to use, this is the key point. The indicator forms arrows (red and blue by default) and is installed in the usual way on any trading symbol with any time interval.





It is a trend and trading signal indicator based on the principle of combined analysis of calculated pivot points within a channel as well as overbought and oversold levels.





Indicator advantages

High accuracy;

Work with any trading symbols;

Works at any time intervals;

Not redrawn.

Input parameters