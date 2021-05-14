Eurusd H1 Subportfolio

EURUSD Subportfolio is is a longterm oriented EA that combines not one, but five different EAs. The EA was developed through countless days to deliver the best product to you. Combining five EAs into one ensures that that the drawdown is minimal at every point in time as the strategies included are completely uncorrelated. That means, that you will actually get five EAs for a smaller price that most other EAs. It is a set and forget EA that will serve you for years to come, especially if you take the time and optimize it every couple of months to ensure, that the EA is fitted to the current market situation. Although this EA is optimized for Eurusd H1 chart you can also try and use it on other timerframes and symbols, but you will probably have to reoptimize it first. I would recommend you to first play with money management settings to set them to your risk tolerance. By default risk is 5% per trade. I would recommend to lower the risk per trade to 0.4% = 2% max risk at any point - 0.4% * 5 = 2%). This EA works great with my other subportfolio EAs since they're all highly uncorrelated.