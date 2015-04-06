Gbpjpy H1 Subportfolio

5 in 1 GBPJPY H1 SUBPORTFOLIO


GBPJPY H1 Subportfolio is is a longterm oriented EA that combines not one, but five different EAs.

The EA was developed through countless days to deliver the best product to you. Combining five EAs into one ensures that that the drawdown is minimal at every point in time as the strategies included are completely uncorrelated. That means, that you will actually get five EAs for a smaller price that most other EAs.

It is a set and forget EA that will serve you for years to come, especially if you take the time and optimize it every couple of months to ensure, that the EA is fitted to the current market situation. 

Although this EA is optimized for Gbpjpy H1 chart you can also try and use it on other timerframes and symbols, but you will probably have to reoptimize it first.

I would recommend you to first play with money management settings to set them to your risk tolerance. By default risk is 5% per trade. I would recommend to lower the risk per trade to 0.4% = 2% max risk at any point - 0.4% * 5 = 2%).

This EA works great with my other subportfolio EAs since they're all highly uncorelated. 



  • EA works best on brokers that have time UTC+02

  • EA was tested using high slippage and spread. It's performance was also tested on an out of sample data.

  • EA passed numerous Montecarlo robustness tests (Price data manipulation, spread and slippage manipulation, parameter values manipulation...).

  • EA combines 5 EAs into one. Some strategies trade with the trend, some trade counter trend. All are highly uncorrelated. Using portfolios is the safest way to trade, as all strategies fail sooner or later. Portfolio ensures that risk is diversified while still attaining high profit. 

  • Specially made to ensure small Drawdown.

  • EA was developed using highly advanced machine learning. 

  • Low price so that anyone can afford it.

  • EA was tested on Gbpjpy H1 2010-2021, Dukascopy price data. There were no negative years in that period. 

  • Longterm oriented.

  • Works on any timeframe and symbol, but you will first have to reoptimize it.
  • Be careful of the current spread if you're backtesting during the weekend.



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AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Gold H1 SubPorfolio
Simon Ocko
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