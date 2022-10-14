Nested Zones Strategy with Alerts





Hello traders,



On this post i am going to present you the Nested Zones Strategy. Nested zones are zones that are formed inside higher timeframe zone.



For example 30min Demand Zone that is formed inside 1hr Demand Zone it is a Nested Demand zone.A 30min Supply Zone that was formed inside 4hr supply zone is a Nested Supply Zone.





The huge advantage that nested zones are offering is that you can use risk reward ratio higher than 1:1. You can easily go for 1:2 or even 1:3 risk reward ratio. This has a huge impact on profitability.





You should always choose to trade narrow and well-formed zones. This is a general rule that applies on evey strategy i use in my trading





This Strategy is based on "Supply Demand EA Pro"--> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734





Some general rules:



-Choose to trade Low Spread Pairs.



-Avoid trading on 1min timeframe



-Avoid trading if critical market news are about to come out



-GOLD EURUSD GBPUSD US30 EURAUD AUDUSD USDCAD are some great pairs you can trade this strategy



-Do not overtrade. Place 1-3 trades per day take your profits and continie next day with clear mind.







Settings on Supply Demand Ea Pro





If you want to get Alerts when a Nested Zone is touched you should enable OnTouched Alerts from the Trading Panel.

When you get an Alert you click the Zone label and you create a Market Order.















If you want to get Alerts when a Nested Zone is created you should enable OnCreated Alerts from the Trading Panel.

When you get an Alert you click the Zone label and you create a Limit Order.



Me personally i am using OnTouched Alerts. I want to receive alerts whin price touches a Zone and place Market Orders.













In order to get Alerts only for Nested Zones the "Nested Zones Filter" variable should be true



By default "Nested Zones Ratio" variable is 0.4



This variable indicates that you will get Alerts for Nested Zones that are their width is equal or lower than 40% of higher timeframe zone’s width

For example if higher timeframe zone's width is 20 pips you will get Alerts for Nested Zones that are 8pips and lower













On the photos below i am showing you some Nested Supply Zones. Price touched them and Dropped.

As you can on all of Nested Zones Setups, Risk Reward Ratio was much higher than 1:1





















On the photos below i am showing you some Nested Demand Zones. Price touched them and Rallied























If you have any questions about the Nested Zones Strategy send me DM and i would be glad to assist you

