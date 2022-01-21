How to manage trades with "Supply Demand EA Pro"









The "SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO" has its own Trade Manager. So you can place a trade and let the EA manage it according to your settings. You have two options to manage the Stop Loss of your orders.

See below:











SL At Half Ratio:0.6





That means that Stop Loss automatically will be move at half risk when price reaches 60% of your profit target. So if for example your Stop Loss it 10 pips and your Take Profit is 20 pips, when price will reach at 20*0.6=12pips the Stop Loss will be moved at half risk , which is 5pips below entry price.

















SL At BE Ratio:0.8





That means that Stop Loss automatically will be move at Break Even when price reaches 80% of your profit target. So if for example your Stop Loss it 10 pips and your Take Profit is 20 pips, when price will reach at 20*0.8=12pips the Stop Loss will be moved at Break Even. So in case price moves against us we are going to minimize our risk to zero.















You can change the " SL At Half Ratio" and "SL At BE Ratio" from Input Parameters. Check the photo below.











