Dax30 Ea Mt5 hk:

Dax30 Ea is working from Jan-2023 on Deo and Live accounts. In the Past version of the ea we observe Best Trading result on DE40 index. We found some bad trades on UsTec in our past version and now we have set our EA to very limited entry on UsTec. No in the latest verion v_7 we also added Us30 Index in our Trading list with limited entry condition of EA strategy.







