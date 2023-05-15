Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk
Trading Systems

Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk

15 May 2023, 10:27
Pankaj Kapadia
Pankaj Kapadia
1
484


Dax30 Ea Mt5 hk:


Strategy for DAX40(GER40) Index only. Us30 and UsTec are highly volatile index So don't use Ea on Us30 and UsTec.

Ea working on Daily Current Market trends during specific time only. Open trades entry during specific time set by Ea.

90% of Trades are correct according to market trends.

10% Trades will remain open during the day and it's may need time up to next few days.

Ea don't use any stop loss. Ea don't open multiple trades in one direction at the same time and same day.

Ea wait till next trading day to open second trade entry in direction of last open trade. Ea have future to open new trade Lot Size with Multiplier option with last open trade size.

You can enable or disable lot multiplier from Ea settings. Logic behind lot multiplier is that If our Last normal Lot size order is not closed with profits in same day than we can earn double profits on next Trading day. Ea think last order entry is perfect but due to market volatility order don't reach to the profits level. So next day or in next two or three days Ea surely reach to target profit level and all open trades are closed at our fixed profits points.

So we use very standard lot size 0.10 per Account Balance fixed in set file. In our regular trade and we increase the same lot size up to X 100 % or X 200 % to earn more profits in recovery buy or sell mode, other way you can set 100 x default for low risk. 

Strategy is optimized from 2021 to 2023 and all parameter of Ea are set according to Medium to Low Risk Strategy. As per optimization of Ea settings and by Good Money Management, we can able to keep DD 30% to 40% and this is the normal DD level in Index Trading. 

Ea strategy is developed on only 1 trade per day, and we think that only one profitable trade is enough to any trader or investment trader to achieve good monthly profits 4% to 5% without working all 24 hours of the day.

Ea have two types of Lot calculations are: 1.manual fixed Lot and 2. Auto Lot on Fix Balance Step for Lot size 0.10 (Auto Lot is depend on Equity Balance.)

Minimum Balance is Requirement is 500 for Lot size 0.10 for use on one symbol trading, and  1000 for two symbol symbol trading.

For testing Ea on De40 use here attached set files.

For Ea set file contact me. Ea comes with default settings suitable for the DAX40 Index on the IcMarket Market Broker's Mt5(Netting or Hedge any) trading account. Ea's best working time chart is H-1 on Dax40 Index. You can contact us for special set file if Ea is not working well on your broker's account.

You can also contact if given settings file are not works on your broker for testing EA.

You can find Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk product by this link. ClickHere 

In the last : Safe Trading. Low Trading Activity. Focus on High Accurate deals only.


#Dax40 Index and USTEC Indexs Scalping Ea.