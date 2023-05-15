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Dax30 Ea Mt5 hk:
Strategy for DAX40(GER40) Index only. Us30 and UsTec are highly volatile index So don't use Ea on Us30 and UsTec.
Ea working on Daily Current Market trends during specific time only. Open trades entry during specific time set by Ea.
90% of Trades are correct according to market trends.
10% Trades will remain open during the day and it's may need time up to next few days.
Ea don't use any stop loss. Ea don't open multiple trades in one direction at the same time and same day.
Ea wait till next trading day to open second trade entry in direction of last open trade. Ea have future to open new trade Lot Size with Multiplier option with last open trade size.
You can enable or disable lot multiplier from Ea settings. Logic behind lot multiplier is that If our Last normal Lot size order is not closed with profits in same day than we can earn double profits on next Trading day. Ea think last order entry is perfect but due to market volatility order don't reach to the profits level. So next day or in next two or three days Ea surely reach to target profit level and all open trades are closed at our fixed profits points.
So we use very standard lot size 0.10 per Account Balance fixed in set file. In our regular trade and we increase the same lot size up to X 100 % or X 200 % to earn more profits in recovery buy or sell mode, other way you can set 100 x default for low risk.
Strategy is optimized from 2021 to 2023 and all parameter of Ea are set according to Medium to Low Risk Strategy. As per optimization of Ea settings and by Good Money Management, we can able to keep DD 30% to 40% and this is the normal DD level in Index Trading.
Ea strategy is developed on only 1 trade per day, and we think that only one profitable trade is enough to any trader or investment trader to achieve good monthly profits 4% to 5% without working all 24 hours of the day.
Ea have two types of Lot calculations are: 1.manual fixed Lot and 2. Auto Lot on Fix Balance Step for Lot size 0.10 (Auto Lot is depend on Equity Balance.)